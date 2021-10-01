Vernon’s Kyla Inaba fourth at PGA of BC Women’s Golf Championship

A two-day point total of 58 helped Vernon golf pro Kyla Inaba earn some cash.
Inaba, from Predator Ridge, finished fourth at the PGAS of B.C. Women’s Championship, presented by Dexim Golfwear, at the Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey where players used the Stableford format over the 36-hole event. Players earn one point for a bogey, two points for a par, three points for a birdie and so on.
Inaba had scores of 26 and 32 to finish fourth and earn a cheque for $325. She was the runner-up at the same event in 2020.
Kat Kennedy’s steady play over two days led to her first professional victory.
Despite a windy and rainy final round to the 36-hole, stableford-scoring tournament, Kennedy (Point Grey Golf & Country Club, Vancouver) matched the 33-point performance she put up in Tuesday’s opening round to take the title with a 66-point total.
“It feels amazing,” said the 26-year-old, whose last win came in the 2018 Alberta Ladies Amateur Championship. “It’s been a while since I’ve had a win and doing it while playing amongst some great ladies was a great experience for me out there.”
Kennedy entered the final round one point off the lead.
Kennedy took the lead for good with a par on the par-3 16th and was able to clinch the victory with a low-stress par on the closing par-5 18th. She earned $900 for the win.
