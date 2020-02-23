Vernon’s Fulton Maroons fall in Valley final; earn berth to B.C.’s

Fulton Maroons forward Van Kozak (with ball) splits the Summerland Rockets defence for two points during Okanagan Valley Senior Boys AA Basketball Championships action Thursday, Feb. 20, at Fulton Secondary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The Fulton Maroons have qualified for the B.C. Senior Boy’s AA Basketball finals in Langley.

The host Maroons locked up one of three Okanagan Valley berths by reaching the championship game on home court, only to lose 83-71 to the Princess Margaret Mustangs of Penticton, who will be the top seed from the Okanagan.

Fulton led the game 63-61 in the second half before the top-seeded Mustangs went on a 17-0 run to put the game out of reach. Adrian Orioli led all scorers with 34 points for Maggie.

Drayson Truscott led the Maroons with 19 points. Van Kozak added 18, Jason Dollevoet chipped in a dozen points, and Reyann Siddique and Karan Malhotra added 11 each for Fulton, who advanced to the championship game and clinched a berth to the provincials with a 71-51 over the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops in a Saturday afternoon semifinal.

Kozak erupted for 27 points for Fulton while Truscott added 17 and Siddique chipped in 13.

Fulton opened the tournament with a tough 80-72 win over a gutsy Summerland Rockets squad. Siddique had a monster game for the Maroons, finishing with 30 points including seven three-pointers. Kozak and Truscott had 15 points each.

The Mustangs were pushed to overtime in the other semifinal before prevailing 93-86 over the George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country. The teams were tied 82-82 at the end of regulation.

The Coyotes grabbed the third berth to the provincials with a 71-59 win over the Whundas in the consolation final.

The Seaton Sonics of Vernon and Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream both went 0-2.

Seaton opened with a 68-55 loss to Westsyde. Ty Bartel led the Sonics with 19 points while Owen Sunderland chipped in 15. The Sonics were then eliminated 103-71 by Summerland. Bartel had 30 points, including five shots from the parking lot. Brandon Phillips had 12 points while Sunderland added 11.

Kal began the tourney with a 95-54 loss to George Elliot. Dawson Willick led the Lakers scoring with 20 points while Noah Laviolette chipped in 13. The Lakers’ season ended with a 64-59 loss to the Revelstoke Avalanche.

Levi Lee led the Lakers with 22 points. Josh Ryan added 13 and Lavilolette popped in a dozen.

