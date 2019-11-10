Vernon’s Fulton Maroons advance to B.C. quarterfinals

Receiver Van Kozak (with ball) and the Fulton Maroons have advanced to the B.C. High School Senior Varsity AA Football quarterfinals after a 35-18 win in Prince George Saturday over the College Heights Cougars. (Morning Star - file photo)

Neither wind, snow nor the College Heights Cougars could stop the Fulton Maroons Saturday.

The Maroons went to cold, windy, snowy Prince George and beat the hometown Cougars 35-18 in one of four B.C. High School Senior Varsity AA Football wildcard contests.

Fulton will now travel to Langley to meet the Saints in a quarterfinal next weekend.

Quin Williamson had a terrific game at quarterback for Fulton, scoring a three-yard TD himself and later connecting with Dylan Wapple on a 38-yard touchdown pass.

Fulton rushed for 350 yards in the snow, thanks to great work from the team’s offensive line. Wapple also scored on a 25-yard run and Hayden Catt added TD runs of 25- and seven-yards.

Williamson finished with 186 yards running on 20 carries while the combo of Wapple and Catt had 15 carries for 112 yards.

The Maroons’ defence also had a stellar game, led by all-star Dayton Ingenhaag’s 14 tackles. Seiji Bott had seven and a quarterback sack while Quaid Willett also had a sack along with four other tackles.

The defending champion and No. 1-ranked Vernon Panthers will host North Vancouver’s Windsor Dukes either Friday or Saturday at Greater Vernon Athletics Park in a B.C. quarterfinal.

The Dukes travelled to Prince George as well and knocked off the north’s No. 1 team, the Nechako Valley Vikings of Vanderhoof, 20-8. Vernon earned a bye after going 4-0 to win the Interior Conference.

Elsewhere on Wild Card Saturday, the Holy Cross Crusaders of Surrey went to Nanaimo and blanked the John Barsby Bulldogs 15-0 to earn a date with the G.W. Graham Grizzlies of Chilliwack. Those teams are on Fulton’s side of the draw.

The Robert Bateman Timberwolves of Abbotsford edged the hometown South Kamloops Titans 8-7 to advance to face the Ballenas Whalers of Parksville. Ballenas and Bateman are on Vernon’s side of the draw.

JUNIOR VARSITY

The undefeated Vernon Panthers, seeded third out of the remaining eight teams, host the Windsor Dukes in a B.C. Junior Varsity football quarterfinal Wednesday. The game will take place at Greater Vernon Athletics Park starting at 3 p.m.

Winner of that game will play the winner of quarterfinal between G.W. Graham Grizzlies and Robert Bateman Timberwolves.

