Vernon women’s soccer leagues in full swing

Kendra Ostafie of NET Celtics and Brianna Martin of 123Artful Sip & Paint battle for the ball in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association play Thursday at Marshall Field.

It took five minutes for Vernon Chick Kickers to score their fist North Okanagan Women’s Masters Soccer League gola of the new season.

Mel Jacobs converted a rebound to start the scoring, as the Kickers rolled to a 4-0 win over the Coutesy Motors Sistas.

Jen Kemper, with a free kick, and Dawn Ansdell scored late in the half. Assist coming from Sharon Storms.

In the second half it was all about control. The Chicks limited the Sistas to a couple chances and Kemper finished off the night with another great shot passed the Sistas goalie. Robyn Sherwood with the shutout, saved when one Sistas shot went off the crossbar over her head.

DR. LEE DENTAL 3 PLEASANT VALLEY DENTAL CONTROLLERS 0

It was a fantastic match between the plaque battlers at Marshall Field.

It was a very back-and-forth first half, with the best chance to opening the scoring coming off a great header by Amber Maltman only to have Controllers goalie Michele Wernicke making an amazing save. The half ended with no goals.

The Dr. Lee floss crew came out after the halftime break with an agenda from first year coach Jason Roycroft, to keep the pressure on the Controllers. It worked as Dr Lee opened the scoring at the 10 minute mark with Jacquie Charvet breaking thru the defensive line (after many attempts), after taking a thru ball from Irene Arrotta, then lobbed the ball over Wernicke.

Lee made it 2-0 on a beautiful corner kick from Ally Makasoff to Maltman flicking the ball from the penalty spot to Charvet, who headed the ball over a rushing out Wernicke into the net for her second goal of the night.

The controllers kept the pressure on, but were stopped each time by the defensive crew of Bobbi Cormier, Cindy Worth, Ronda Thomas, Kim Teichman (back after three years off) and Darlene Kinakin. Dr Lee Dental made it 3-0 with 10 minutes left, with Irene Arrotta striking the ball at the top of the 18 yard box after a defender tried to head out a cross from Charvet. Lisa Arrotta earned the shutout for Dr. Lee Dental.

From the Pleasant Valley Dental perspective, Wernicke was named player with the most heart (by the other team) and PVD’s Jacquie Nuyens said, “I don’t think I’ve EVER seen another goaltender in women’s league (or men’s!) have such a stellar game as Michele had tonight! Dr. Lee peppered her with shots throughout the match. It was almost comical how she stopped EVERYTHING for the first three quarters of the game.

“Even a couple of impossible rebounds she somehow got in front of the ball to rob Dr. Lee. She even came roaring out of her net (several times) to challenge strikers who broke past our defenders at the half (and I was so sure they would beat her and chip it over her to score) but she just read their plays perfectly and beat them to the ball every time. She was on fire! Best game I’ve ever seen a goalie have in our league!”

Christyna Whieldon was strong all night as sweeper for the Pleasant Valley Dental crew. Karen Zupp, Martina Allen and newcomers Brittany Chase and Cliona Curran did a fantastic job shutting down Dr. Lee fast-breakers throughout the game.

Midfielders Marnie Brandl, Tara Murray, Jacquie Nuyens, and Jessie Bicknell worked hard to create scoring chances with strikers Jen Sorochuk, Jenny Garnett, and Amy Shupe.

VQA VERNON SQUARE LIQUOR STORE 1 SHUSWAP KAOS 0

VQA got a fabulous lone goal from Carla Gibson to secure three points in a great, back-and-forth game that saw chances for both squads.

The liquor store ladies welcomed newcomers Amy Allan, Brandi Rusk and Lindsay Kellosalmi.

TED UNITED (SALMON ARM) 2 FRESH IS BEST IMPACT 0

Two second-half goals were the key to victory for TED.

For the Impact, the first game of the season brought some fantastic team skills together to bring superb passing and moving the ball forward for striking chances.

Players of note for the Impact were Lou Sheehan and Dani Moffat, for an excellent effort on the back line, and great games were hand were Jen Albrecht, Raegan Russell, Leah Watts and Val Beaumont.

ROSTERS 2 SHUSWAP MERLOT 2

NORTH OKANAGAN WOMEN’S OPEN DIVISION

INFONEWS NEWSHOUNDS 8 SISTAS 0

Paige Ralston scored three times for the Newshounds, as the open division began play following a cancellation of opening week games due to field closures.

Jenessa Moore scored twice while singles went to AJ Jacura, Hailey Ashworth (on a beautiful header off a cross) and Emma Tassie.

Jacura and Moore were standouts at center midfield, controlling play and setting up many scoring opportunities. Tassie ran miles all night on forward and filling in at center mid. Was a strong game by the whole team. The Newshounds also praised the play of Sistas amazing goalies.

