Vernon volleyball team takes spike at breast cancer

The Seaton seniors volleyball team in Vernon will Block Out Cancer on Oct. 24, 2019, at 6 p.m. with a fundraiser and exhibition game. (Contributed)

When you stop by W.L. Seaton Secondary on the evening of Oct. 24, 2019, not only will you see big kills and amazing digs, but also the colour pink in every direction in support of breast cancer awareness.

The 5th Annual Block Out Cancer volleyball fundraiser promises to be exciting, Rebecca Haberstock said. The host team, the Seaton Sonics senior girls, will be battling the Vernon Secondary Panthers, while raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

October is breast cancer awareness month, which hits close to home for many people in the Vernon volleyball community. This event is in honour of all those affected directly and indirectly by breast cancer. Everyone is encouraged to come out and support the community event with a cause and remember, wear pink.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. — doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is by donation. Throughout the evening, there will be a concession filled with homemade baked goods made with love by the athletes.

Guests will also have the opportunity to win some great door prizes donated by community partners. In between the first and second sets, the Vernon Christian School Royals, the senior boys’ provincial champions, will have a bounce competition to see who has the hardest swing.

Both the Sonics and Panthers are provincially ranked in the Top 10 and intend to show off their talents at provincials this November in Surrey.

