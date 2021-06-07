Vernon volleyball club awards scholarship

She spent so many years with Vernon’s SKY Volleyball Club, benefiting from friendships, camaraderie and an atmosphere of caring, it seems natural that the Emily Dahl Foundation scholarship should go to a student who balanced high school years with a commitment to volleyball and teamwork at SKY.

That would be Iseult Colclough, who has played volleyball for seven years, six with SKY and also at W.L. Seaton Secondary.

Colclough is off to the University of Alberta in Edmonton to pursue a Bachelor of Science and Education to become a French immersion science teacher.

“SKY Volleyball has taught me to work hard, to respect others, and that being part of a team is a wonderful thing,” said Colclough.

The Emily Dahl Foundation was started at the Community Foundation North Okanagan as a way to keep an amazing young woman’s spirit of compassion, love, and generosity alive. Dahl took her own life in January 2019.

While Dahl will not be going off to university, many young people will and with that in mind, the Emily Dahl Foundation provides a $5,000 scholarship for a student graduating from the Vernon School District to pursue their post-secondary dreams.

“It is with excitement and happiness that the Emily Dahl Foundation awards its first major scholarship to Iseult Colclough,” said Dahl’s father, Sherman Dah.

“The Emily Dahl Foundation would like to send a reminder to all upcoming graduates and SKY volleyball players just like Iseult that If you live each day as if it were your last, someday, you’ll most certainly be right. This will remind you to follow your heart and don’t let anything drown out your inner voice.”

Colclough will be presented the award during the sold-out June 8 Fireside Chat with bestselling author of The Shack, Paul Young. For more information or to register for the online viewing, visit eventbrite.com.

