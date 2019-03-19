Vernon Vipers strike back, beat Smoke Eaters in Game 3

The Vernon Vipers scored in the final minute of the third period to beat the Trail Smoke Eaters in Game 3 of the Interior Conference semifinal on Tuesday.
The Vipers Jesse Lansdell banged in a rebound off a Jagger Williamson breakaway to put the Vipers up 4-3 with 72 seconds to play in regulation.
It’s Vernon’s first win in the best-of-seven series and trail the Smoke Eaters two games to one in the Interior semifinal.
The Smoke Eaters led 2-1 after two periods thanks to two goals from Kent Johnson. Trail dominated the play, outshooting Vernon 24-14 through 40 minutes, but the Vipers battled back in the third.
Coleton Bilodeau chipped in a loose puck at the side of the net to tie the game at two 3:09 into the final frame. Twenty four seconds later, the Vipers’ Connor Marritt wired a shot by the glove of Trail goalie Donovan Buskey to give the Vernon a 3-2 lead.
Both teams traded chances, and Smoke Eaters forward Carter Jones found the back of the Vipers net, beating Vernon goalie Aiden Porter glove side with 6:09 to play to tie the game at 3-3.
The Smokies outshot the Vipers 33-30 with Trail going 1-for-3 on the power play and the Vipers 0-for-2.
Game 4 goes Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Cominco Arena.