Vernon Vipers strike back, beat Smoke Eaters in Game 3

Vernon Vipers score the winning goal in the final minute for a 4-3 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters

The Vernon Vipers scored in the final minute of the third period to beat the Trail Smoke Eaters in Game 3 of the Interior Conference semifinal on Tuesday.

The Vipers Jesse Lansdell banged in a rebound off a Jagger Williamson breakaway to put the Vipers up 4-3 with 72 seconds to play in regulation.

It’s Vernon’s first win in the best-of-seven series and trail the Smoke Eaters two games to one in the Interior semifinal.

The Smoke Eaters led 2-1 after two periods thanks to two goals from Kent Johnson. Trail dominated the play, outshooting Vernon 24-14 through 40 minutes, but the Vipers battled back in the third.

Coleton Bilodeau chipped in a loose puck at the side of the net to tie the game at two 3:09 into the final frame. Twenty four seconds later, the Vipers’ Connor Marritt wired a shot by the glove of Trail goalie Donovan Buskey to give the Vernon a 3-2 lead.

Both teams traded chances, and Smoke Eaters forward Carter Jones found the back of the Vipers net, beating Vernon goalie Aiden Porter glove side with 6:09 to play to tie the game at 3-3.

The Smokies outshot the Vipers 33-30 with Trail going 1-for-3 on the power play and the Vipers 0-for-2.

Game 4 goes Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Cominco Arena.