Vernon Vipers strike again, even series with Smoke Eaters

Jack Judson scored a late game-winning goal to lift Vernon to a 3-2 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters

The Vernon Vipers tied up the best-of-seven Interior Division semifinal series with a 3-2 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Wednesday.

The Vipers Jack Judson scored his third of the post-season and what proved to be the game winner with just under six minutes to play to give the Vipers a 3-2 lead.

After losing two at Kal Tire Place, the Vipers went into the Trail Memorial Centre and won two on the road to regain home-ice advantage.

Trail jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Owen Ozar and Carter Jones just 62 seconds apart in the first period.

But Jagger Williamson tallied his third of the series on an unassisted effort with 2:43 remaining in the opening frame to bring the Vipers within one.

Trey Taylor didn’t waste any time in the second period, scoring just 13 seconds into the middle frame to tie it at two.

Trail outshot the Vipers 20-16 through two periods but couldn’t find any momentum in the final frame. The Vipers held off the Smokies attack which included a 6-on-4 man-advantage in the final 35 seconds. With Trail goalie Donovan Buskey on the bench for the extra attacker, Judson took a tripping penalty to give Trail the two-man advantage, but to no avail.

Trail and Vernon each had 26 shots on goal, with the Smokies going 1-for-6 on the power play and Vernon 0-for-2.

Jones was named the game’s first star for Trail, with Vernon’s Williamson earning second star, and Judson third star.

Game 5 goes in Vernon on Friday night and the Interior semifinal will return to Trail for Game 6 on Saturday with the puck drop at 7 p.m.