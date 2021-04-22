Vernon Vipers romp past Salmon Arm

Vernon Vipers forward Tyler Carpendale (left) and Salmon Arm Silverbacks counterpart Noah Serdachny keep their eyes on the action during Vernon’s 5-2 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Tuesday, April 20, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Two goals each from forward Tyler Carpendale and defenceman Griffen Barr paced the Vernon Vipers to a 5-2 B.C. Hockey League pod play win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Tuesday, April 20, at Kal Tire Place.

The two points pushed the Vipers to the top of the pod standings at 6-3-1-1 for 14 points, one ahead of the Silverbacks (5-3-2-1). The West Kelowna Warriors have 12 points at 5-3-1-1.

The Silverbacks dominated the opening period, outshooting Vernon 10-3, and were rewarded with the period’s only goal from Tucker Hartmann, his first of the pod season.

The Vipers came out with a much better effort in the second and were rewarded for those efforts with two goals in just 46 seconds. Logan Lorenz tallied his second before Tyler Carpendale buried a rebound. The Silverbacks evened late as Drew Bennett potted home a rebound in the final minute.

In the third period, the Vernon forecheck was responsible for the go-ahead goal as Ryan Shostak and Carpendale caused a turnover and the latter rifled home his second of the game. Barr scored a beautiful, highlight-reel goal a few minutes later to give the Vipers a 4-2 lead. He would add one more into an empty net.

Vipers goalie Roan Clarke made 33 saves to pick up the win while Owen Say stopped 18 Vernon shots for the Silverbacks, who take on the Warriors Wednesday night.

The Vipers are off for two days before they resume play on Friday against West Kelowna.

