Vernon Vipers rally past Salmon Arm

Snakes overcome three deficits to beat Silverbacks 7-5 in BCHL pod play at Kal Tire Place

The goals came fast and aplenty at Kal Tire Place Saturday, April 24.

The Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks combined for five first-period markers and 12 goals overall as the Snakes won their third straight B.C. Hockey League pod game, 7-5, over the Gorillas.

The Vipers erased three separate deficits on the night. Simon Tassy and Sullivan Mack scored two minutes apart in the first period to give Salmon Arm a 2-0 lead. Tyler Carpendale cut the lead in half 25 seconds later for Vernon, and Reagan Milburn tied the game 90 seconds later.

Tassy gave the Silverbacks a 3-2 lead after one with a powerplay marker late in the period.

Seth Bafaro tied the game up early in the second with a seeing eye point shot through traffic. Drew Bennett gave the Backs their third lead back midway through knocking home a rebound past Vipers goalie Roan Clarke to make it 4-3. The Vipers were then without the services of head coach Jason McKee following an ejection and misconduct.

Milburn scored his second of the night after a nice toe drag play making it 4-4 seven minutes into the third. JoJo Tanaka-Campbell gave the Vipers their first lead of the night tipping home a Sam Duerr point shot. Nick Remissong gave the Vipers a big two-goal cushion as he stuck with a loose puck at the side of the ‘Backs goal to make it 6-4.

The Silverbacks responded moments later as Lucas Matta scored making it 6-5.

The Gorillas threw everything at the Vipers and Clarke trying to send the game to overtime, but Cam MacDonald would give Vernon the two points with an empty-net marker.

Clarke and Liam Vanderkooi of the Silverbacks each finished the night with 29 saves.

Vernon leads the pod standings at 8-3-1-1, three points ahead of the Silverbacks (6-4-2-1) and six up on the West Kelowna Warriors (5-5-1-1).

The Silverbacks and West Kelowna meet Sunday night. The Vipers are next in action on Monday at 7:30 p.m. when they take on the Warriors. Vernon blanked West Kelowna 2-0 Friday night.

READ MORE: Vipers blank West Kelowna to take lead in Vernon BCHL pod

READ MORE: Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Vernon Morning Star