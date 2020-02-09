Vernon Vipers look to snap Smokies skid

Trail pays visit to Kal Tire Place Sunday having won last four meetings between two teams

The Trail Smoke Eaters will look to make it five straight wins over Vernon as they visit the Vipers Sunday at 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. (Morning Star file photo)

The Vernon Vipers can vault into third place in the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Division Sunday afternoon.

Or they could move into a fourth-place tie.

Or they could stay where they are, in fifth place.

The Snakes host the second-place Trail Smoke Eaters (33-14-2-2-1) at 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. It’s the final regular season meeting between the two clubs. Trail has won the last four games, including a 5-1 decision at home in January.

Vernon (27-22-2-1) has 57 points, one back of the Wenatchee Wild and two behind the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Both teams are idle Sunday. The Smokies have a 12-point lead on the Gorillas and are 11 points back of the division-leading Penticton Vees.

The Vipers lost 3-2 at home Friday to the Nanaimo Clippers.

After the game is a chance to Skate With The Vipers.

The Vipers have five games left after Sunday including a date in Wenatchee against the Wild on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, and three games with the sixth-place West Kelowna Warriors. The other match is against the Merritt Centennials, who have been eliminated from the playoff race.

