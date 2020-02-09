Vernon Vipers look to snap Smokies skid

The Vernon Vipers can vault into third place in the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Division Sunday afternoon.
Or they could move into a fourth-place tie.
Or they could stay where they are, in fifth place.
The Snakes host the second-place Trail Smoke Eaters (33-14-2-2-1) at 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. It’s the final regular season meeting between the two clubs. Trail has won the last four games, including a 5-1 decision at home in January.
Vernon (27-22-2-1) has 57 points, one back of the Wenatchee Wild and two behind the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Both teams are idle Sunday. The Smokies have a 12-point lead on the Gorillas and are 11 points back of the division-leading Penticton Vees.
The Vipers lost 3-2 at home Friday to the Nanaimo Clippers.
After the game is a chance to Skate With The Vipers.
The Vipers have five games left after Sunday including a date in Wenatchee against the Wild on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, and three games with the sixth-place West Kelowna Warriors. The other match is against the Merritt Centennials, who have been eliminated from the playoff race.
