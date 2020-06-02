Vernon Vipers land prep school blueliner

Griffen Barr, from Nanaimo, was captain of Shawnigan Lake club in 2019-20

The Vernon Vipers have filled in one of their holes on defence.

Losing three blueliners from the 2019-20 B.C. Hockey League team, the Snakes have announced the commitment of Griffen Barr, a 6-foot, 190-pound d-man from Shawnigan Lake Prep School on Vancouver Island.

“Griffen is a heavy defenceman that helps in all situations,” said Vipers head coach and general manager Jason McKee. “He’s a right-handed shot that is very important to us.”

Barr is from Nanaimo. He had five goals and 37 assists in 36 games played, and was the captain of the Shawnigan Lake squad.

The Vipers are looking to replace the void left behind with Landon Fuller, Jackson Caller and Christian Felton leaving the squad.

Caller and Trey Taylor split the team’s Defenceman of the Year award.

More recruits will be announced over the coming weeks as the Vipers, like the other 17 teams in the league, prepare for the start of the 2020-21 season at some point. Vernon cancelled its annual spring camp due to COVID-19.

“Recruiting goes on all year,” said McKee. “You can usually meet with a prospect, talk to them in person, but with COVID-19, it seems busier because everyone is recruiting at the same time and there’s been lots of phone calls, Zoom meetings and such.”

The league announced Monday, June 1, that different scenarios are in place and being reviewed as to a potential start for the 2020-21 season.

