Vernon Vipers, Herbst blank Salmon Arm

Reilly Herbst makes 34 saves for first shutout as Snakes beat Gorillas 2-0 in the Shuswap

The Vernon Vipers beat the Silverbacks 2-0 in Salmon Arm in B.C. Hockey League play Saturday, Nov. 30. (Pure Life Photography - file photo)

Reilly Herbst got his first B.C. Hockey League shutout.

Elan Bar-lev-Wise scored his first goal of the season.

Both contributed to the Vernon Vipers’ big 2-0 win Saturday, Nov. 30, over the Silverbacks in Salmon Arm. It was the slumping Gorillas’ fifth consecutive loss.

Herbst made 34 saves to pick up his first league shutout while Bar-lev-Wise’s goal early in the first period turned out to be the game-winner.

Bar-lev-Wise ripped a shot over the glove of Gorillas’ goalie Ethan Langenegger to give Vernon the lead. The insurance goal came from Dawson Holt, his eighth of the year, off a scramble late in the second period.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers eliminate Salmon Arm in 3OT

The game featured a spirited second-period scrap between the Vipers’ Jackson Caller and Luke Mylymok of the Silverbacks with Caller awarded the decision.

Langenegger made 29 saves as Salmon Arm fell to 19-10-11, good for third place in the Interior Division, two points behind the Trail Smoke Eaters, 3-2 losers at home Saturday to the Surrey Eagles, and seven back on the division-leading Penticton Vees, who blanked the Merritt Centennials 5-0.

Vernon improved to 15-12-1-1 and are in fifth place in the division, two points behind the Wenatchee Wild, who edged the Langley Rivermen 3-2 Saturday. The Vipers are eight points behind the Silverbacks, and 15 ahead of the sixth-place Centennials.

The Silverbacks will try and snap their slump on Vancouver Island. Salmon Arm visits Nanaimo Friday, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs Saturday and the Cowichan Valley Capitals in Duncan Sunday. The Gorillas will also travel to Wenatchee on Friday, Dec. 13, before closing out the first half of the season with a home date Sunday, Dec. 15, against Trail. Face-off will be at 3 p.m.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.