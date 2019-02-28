Vernon Vipers goalie named to all-rookie team

Vernon Vipers goalie Aidan Porter has been named goalie on the B.C. Hockey League’s all-rookie team.
Porter, 19, a native of Boston who has a scholarship to Princeton University, appeared in 40 of the Vipers’ 58 games this season. He compiled a 19-17 record with four shutouts, a goals against average of 2.59 and a .908 save percentage.
Porter is joined on the all-rookie team by forwards Kent Johnson (Trail), Kevin Wall and Matt Holmes (both with Chilliwack) and defencemen Nick Bochen (Prince George) and Pito Walton (Coquitlam).
The league announced its first- and second-team league all-stars Thursday.
First Team
F – Alex Newhook, Victoria Grizzlies
F – Ryan Brushett, Powell River Kings
F – Kevin Wall, Chilliwack Chiefs
D – Carter Berger, Victoria Grizzlies
D – James Miller, Penticton Vees
G – Jack LaFontaine, Penticton Vees
Second Team
F – Mike Hardman, West Kelowna Warriors
F – Nick Granowicz, Merritt Centennials
F – Matt Holmes, Chilliwack Chiefs
D – Layton Ahac, Prince George Spruce Kings
D – Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Nanaimo Clippers
G – Logan Neaton, Prince George Spruce Kings
The Vipers were shut out of the league awards this season. Winners were announced earlier this week.
Vern Dye Memorial Trophy – Most Valuable Player
Alex Newhook – forward – Victoria Grizzlies;
Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy – Rookie of the Year
Alexander Campbell – forward – Victoria Grizzlies;
Top Defenceman
James Miller – Penticton Vees;
Top Goaltender
Jack LaFontaine – Penticton Vees;
Bob Fenton Trophy – Most Sportsmanlike Player
Mike Hardman – forward – West Kelowna Warriors;
Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy – Coach of the Year
Joe Martin – Merritt Centennials;
The non-voting awards this season are as follows:
Brett Hull Trophy – Top Scorer
Alex Newhook – Victoria Grizzlies – 38 goals, 64 assists, 102 points;
Wally Forslund Trophy – Top Goalie Tandem (lowest combined goals-against average)
Jack LaFontaine and Derek Krall – Penticton Vees – combine 2.33 GAA.
The Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks begin their Interior Conference best-of-seven first-round playoff series Friday at Kal Tire Place (7 p.m.). Game 2 is Saturday in Vernon at KTP (6 p.m.).
The rest of the series looks like this:
Game 3 – March 4th at Salmon Arm 7:00 p.m.;
Game 4 – March 6th at Salmon Arm 7:00 p.m.;
*Game 5 – March 8th at Vernon 7:00 p.m.;
*Game 6 – March 9th at Salmon Arm 7:00 p.m.;
*Game 7 – March 11th at Vernon 7:00 p.m.