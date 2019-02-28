Vernon Vipers goalie named to all-rookie team

Vernon Vipers goalie Aidan Porter makes a dramatic save in traffic in a game earlier this season. Porter was named to the B.C. Hockey League’s year-end all-rookie team. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Vipers goalie Aidan Porter has been named goalie on the B.C. Hockey League’s all-rookie team.

Porter, 19, a native of Boston who has a scholarship to Princeton University, appeared in 40 of the Vipers’ 58 games this season. He compiled a 19-17 record with four shutouts, a goals against average of 2.59 and a .908 save percentage.

Porter is joined on the all-rookie team by forwards Kent Johnson (Trail), Kevin Wall and Matt Holmes (both with Chilliwack) and defencemen Nick Bochen (Prince George) and Pito Walton (Coquitlam).

The league announced its first- and second-team league all-stars Thursday.

First Team

F – Alex Newhook, Victoria Grizzlies

F – Ryan Brushett, Powell River Kings

F – Kevin Wall, Chilliwack Chiefs

D – Carter Berger, Victoria Grizzlies

D – James Miller, Penticton Vees

G – Jack LaFontaine, Penticton Vees

Second Team

F – Mike Hardman, West Kelowna Warriors

F – Nick Granowicz, Merritt Centennials

F – Matt Holmes, Chilliwack Chiefs

D – Layton Ahac, Prince George Spruce Kings

D – Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Nanaimo Clippers

G – Logan Neaton, Prince George Spruce Kings

The Vipers were shut out of the league awards this season. Winners were announced earlier this week.

Vern Dye Memorial Trophy – Most Valuable Player

Alex Newhook – forward – Victoria Grizzlies;

Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy – Rookie of the Year

Alexander Campbell – forward – Victoria Grizzlies;

Top Defenceman

James Miller – Penticton Vees;

Top Goaltender

Jack LaFontaine – Penticton Vees;

Bob Fenton Trophy – Most Sportsmanlike Player

Mike Hardman – forward – West Kelowna Warriors;

Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy – Coach of the Year

Joe Martin – Merritt Centennials;

The non-voting awards this season are as follows:

Brett Hull Trophy – Top Scorer

Alex Newhook – Victoria Grizzlies – 38 goals, 64 assists, 102 points;

Wally Forslund Trophy – Top Goalie Tandem (lowest combined goals-against average)

Jack LaFontaine and Derek Krall – Penticton Vees – combine 2.33 GAA.

The Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks begin their Interior Conference best-of-seven first-round playoff series Friday at Kal Tire Place (7 p.m.). Game 2 is Saturday in Vernon at KTP (6 p.m.).

The rest of the series looks like this:

Game 3 – March 4th at Salmon Arm 7:00 p.m.;

Game 4 – March 6th at Salmon Arm 7:00 p.m.;

*Game 5 – March 8th at Vernon 7:00 p.m.;

*Game 6 – March 9th at Salmon Arm 7:00 p.m.;

*Game 7 – March 11th at Vernon 7:00 p.m.