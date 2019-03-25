Vernon Vipers edge out Trail Smoke Eaters

Trail's season came to an end as the Vernon Vipers won Game 7 5-2

A Vernon Vipers fan cheers as the snakes take Game 7 against the Trail Smoke Eaters in front of 3,205 fans at Kal Tire Place Monday, March 25. (Parker Crook - Morning Star)

The crowd of 3,205 was buzzing as the Vernon Vipers slid their fifth and final goal into the empty net, successfully ending the Trail Smoke Eaters’ season.

The @VernonVipers took Game 7, beating the Trail Smoke Eaters 5-2 in front of 3,205 fans at Kal Tire Place in #VernonBC Monday. @VernonNews — Parker Crook (@MrParkerJCrook) March 26, 2019

After a tight series, Vernon won Game 7 with a score of 5-2 at Kal Tire Place Monday, March 25.

The Vipers will play the defending BCHL champion Wenatchee Wild in the Interior Conference final, which will begin in Wenatchee on Saturday. Wenatchee beat Vernon in last year’s conference semifinals.

The @GoBCHL Interior Conference Finals will pit the Wild against the @VernonVipers beginning this Saturday and Sunday at @TownToyotaCntr Game times 7:05 pm. All seats $10, call 509-888-7825. pic.twitter.com/WQNQJ3Q4Fw — Wenatchee Wild (@WenatcheeWild1) March 26, 2019

