Vernon Vipers complete comeback over West Kelowna Warriors

Two goals in 15 seconds helped spark a come-from-behind victory for the Vernon Vipers over the West Kelowna Warriors on Friday night April 30.

The Warriors opened the scoring early in a 4-on-4 play as Carter Wilkie teed up a drop pass for Tyler Cristall, who beat Vipers goaltender Roan Clarke with the one-timer.

The Warriors lead grew in the middle frame after a skilled play by Porter Dawson, who stepped around a defender before firing a wrist shot inside the far post to give his team a 2-0 lead.

The game shifted in 15 seconds in the middle of the second period. Desmond Johnson buried a rebound for his first BC Hockey League goal. Just 15 seconds later, a slap shot off the stick of Nick Kent found its way through traffic, and the Vipers suddenly found themselves in a 2-2 hockey game.

The Warriors penalty killers buckled down to kill five shorthanded minutes after Bryden Sinclair was assessed a kneeing major.

But the Snakes appeared to like the extra open ice on 4-on-4 scenarios; with both teams with a man in the box in the third period, Trey Taylor set up Cam MacDonald for his fifth of the season and a 3-2 Vipers lead.

That would be the final score thanks to Clarke, who made a huge save in the dying seconds to help his team preserve the come-from-behind victory.

The Vipers improved to 10-4-1-1 so far in the shortened season, and now have a five-point lead on Salmon Arm for first in the Vernon Pod.

The Vipers take on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks tonight (May 1) at 6 p.m. The Warriors return to action Sunday with a 4 p.m. match-up with the ‘Backs.

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star