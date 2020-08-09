Vernon Vipers add experience to roster

Western League veteran joins Snakes, who also sign player out of prep hockey

Vernon Vipers have added one player with major experience and one kick-starting his junior hockey career.

The Vipers have signed 20-year-old forward Ryley Appelt, who has spent the last three seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers. Appelt, from Edmonton, was an assistant captain with the Blazers last season.

“Ryley is a big, strong, intelligent player who can make an impact in all zones,” said Vipers head coach and general manager Jason McKee. “He has a veteran presence that will no doubt resonate with our group.”

Appelt scored 14 goals over three seasons which saw him suit up for 160 games with Kamloops.

“I’m excited for this new chapter in my hockey career,” said Appelt. “The Vipers are a very reputable organization that I’m thrilled to bring my skillset to. It’s a new chapter in my career and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

The Vipers have also announced the commitment of forward Luke Pakulak, from Surrey, who played last season with the Delta Hockey Academy’s U18 Prep team. Pakulak scored three goals and added five assists in 26 games played.

“Luke is a big, strong power forward who has the raw potential to be a very effective forward in the BC Hockey League as he develops over time,” said McKee.

