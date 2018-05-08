Vernon Velocity split U16 fastball games

The Enderby Storm outlasted the Vernon H&L Glass Velocity 19-12 in Under 16 girls fastball play Monday night.

Hannah McMorran made two great outs at second base for H&L, while Asia Graham smacked a two-run single followed by Emma Roine’s first home run of the season.

The Velocity pushed across five runs in the third inning with doubles delivered by Somer Snobelen, Jaden Scott, Maddie Harms and Samara Gaddes, with Camryn Beer finishing off with a sweet dinger. The girls came out of the dugout in the fourth to show Jessica Sherbinin some love as she nailed a home run right to the fence.

The Velocity earlier grounded host Summerland 9-6 at High Noon Park.

Scott sat down all three batters she faced in the first Inning and Gaddes dominated the fourth with strikeouts. Snobelen and Taylor Topping both stroked triples, while Beer claimed her first HR of the season, taking advantage of an overthrow and putting her sliding skills to work.

Sherbinin recorded a sweet tag on second with Graham making it look easy in centre field and Ashleigh Davoren solid on a pop fly while pitching.

Said manager Charlene Beer: “These girls are on fire and are now 5-for-5.”