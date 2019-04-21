Vernon United Tolko U12 boys split

Vernon White United Tolko U12 boys posted a win and a loss in Kelowna to open tehir Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League rep season

In Game 1, United turned up the pressure for the second half scoring four goals, but it wasn’t enough as Kelowna held on for a 5-4 win. Colton Visser notched the first goal. Jonah Petrone slotted goal two with an impressive penalty kick into top right corner. Carter Gislasson and Liam Mallow added to the tally.

Vernon stepped up the defence for their second game, winning 4-2.

Goalie Keaton Lamereux remained outstanding in net. Tolko jumpstarted the game with an early goal pocketed by Deklen Macdonald. Jake Earle added goal No. 2 with superb ball control at the net. Petrone landed his second goal of day, and Brayden Fernley wrapped up the scoring with stellar goal assisted by Brendan Boyd. Tolko kicked off the season with strong teamwork and determination.

