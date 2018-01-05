Vernon ultra athlete, Shanda Hill awarded for excellence

Shanda Hill can’t be stopped.

The Vernon-based ultra athlete was recently honoured with an award from the International Ultra Triathalon Association for her “excellent season” at this years’ IUTA World Cup. Hill posted a video on her Facebook page Thursday evening, announcing the award and thanking the association and her supporters. Hill said she received her award and a congratulatory letter in the mail, which she read in the video.

“What’s significant about this for me, is I only learned about triathalon three years ago, and if I can encourage any women to come into this sport or to find something like I’ve found, that they are passionate about, it would be incredible,” she said.

