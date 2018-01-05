(Courtesy of Shanda Hill, Facebook)

Vernon ultra athlete, Shanda Hill awarded for excellence

Hill encourages other women to find their passion

Shanda Hill can’t be stopped.

The Vernon-based ultra athlete was recently honoured with an award from the International Ultra Triathalon Association for her “excellent season” at this years’ IUTA World Cup. Hill posted a video on her Facebook page Thursday evening, announcing the award and thanking the association and her supporters. Hill said she received her award and a congratulatory letter in the mail, which she read in the video.

“What’s significant about this for me, is I only learned about triathalon three years ago, and if I can encourage any women to come into this sport or to find something like I’ve found, that they are passionate about, it would be incredible,” she said.

(Courtesy of Shanda Hill, Facebook)

