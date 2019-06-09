Vernon Tolko United U12 girls split league games

Vernon United Tolko U12 Girls Team White, coached by Mike Collins and Julie Bolin, battled in the hot weather for their two games in Kelowna and walked away with one win and one loss.

The girls had many scoring opportunities in the first game against Revelstoke, dominating possession of the ball, and with many great crosses by Mya Devries, but could not capitalize until the second half, ending the game with a 3-2 win. Coach Bolin noted the girls’ teamwork and great passing in the second half which is when all three goals were scored.

First up, Haley Sluggett crossed the ball to Mia Bolin who smartly passed back to Sophie Scott who put it in the net. Paige Leahy, playing centre mid, sent a beautiful through ball to Grace Collins who found the back of the net. Minutes later, Collins returned the favour with a pass to Leahy who put the ball in for Vernon’s third goal.

Emi Nicolson and Brooklynn Macdonald played up front working hard in both games with outstanding saves from keeper Miya Nicolson.

Vernon’s second game had Kamloops come out strong and carried on to a 4-1 win over tolko. It was Mia Bolin who kept driving forward onto the keeper working with Leahy in the middle that put an initial shot on net, saved by the Kamloops keeper, but Leahy was on the rebound for the goal.

Addison Royal, Renée Acob, and Kaylee Carlos worked hard in the back both games as a solid defensive line.

VERNON UNITED TOLKO U13 GIRLS

Tollp handed the Kelowna Devils their first loss of the season with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory at MacDonald Park.

Conceding an early goal, Vernon quickly answered back. Ella Garrod put in a cross to the hard-charging Lauren Cooke, who tied up two defenders while the ball skittered back to Ava Cesario. In a blur of motion, she let loose a low strike to tie the score.

In quick succession, Aimee Glasser, Jasmine Soon, and Cesario each fed Sydney Lewis for hearty runs at the Kelowna goal. The Devils then counter-attacked up the right side, but keeper Marrah Wilford-Kaleikini pounced on the dangerous cross. However, the visitors capitalized on their next chance with a precise shot. Before the half, Julia McLennan confounded a Devil back with a nifty turn, setting up Sophie Challen, whose one-timer nearly eluded the goalie.

After the break, Kelowna focused their attack on the right, but fullback Taylor Stewart turned them away time after time. Midfielders Olivia Henderson and Kate Lavery also competed fiercely on the defensive side. At the other end, Lewis was able to turn the corner on a red wingback and center to Challen. This time, Challen slotted the ball neatly inside the left post, evening the game.

The pitch tilted Vernon’s way after that. Lewis one-touched Garrod’s throw-in over to Cooke, who flew down the sideline before returning the ball to Lewis for a blast that rattled the crossbar. Next, Kelowna looked to have a clear shot, but Lauren Cunningham swooped into the lane for a massive block. Cooke then sent a long ball up the middle to Lewis. With a full head of steam, Lewis shrugged off two Devils and hammered home the game-winner for Vernon.

VERNON UNITED TOLKO U12 TEAM WHITE BOYS

Vernon played extremely hard against Salmon Arm. There was a great effort among all players. Unfortunately Salmon arm fought to take the win in the last few minutes of play making the final score 4-3.

The team would like to thank the amazing coaches and its sponsor, Tolko Industries, that help make all this happen.

VERNON UNITED TOLKO U12 TEAM BLUE BOYS

Vernon faced a tough Kamloops Blaze squad with each team taking plenty of shots on goal. A great cross by David Kitzman to Anderson Bicknell put Vernon on the score board. After many attempts at goal by Jeremy Peterson, Marcus Barrajon and a header attempt by Dawson Bond, Vernon could not get another goal while Kamloops replied with four unanswered for a 4-1 win. Nathan Rinkel had many great saves but Kamloops was just too strong, having the United defence line working hard.

Game 2 saw the all-Vernon Tolko United teams face off! The game was a high scoring affair, both teams equal with goals, boys were having fun out there on the pitch. Smiles and laughter all around, passing the ball, great battles, lots of talking (maybe not soccer) with a few highlights.

The best highlight was when the goalies had their own battle coming out of net to face off, Nathan Rinkel and Keaton Lamoureux, with Lamoureux finally scoring. Parents enjoyed the friendly game.

VERNON TOLKO UNITED U15 GIRLS

Only able to field 11 players, the Vernon girls, left the crowd on the edge of their seats on a summer-like Sunday in Kelowna.

Immediately, Skylee Sigurdson-Poirier hustled hard startling the Kelowna United keeper with a run in on net. Anna Hirschkorn, Kendall McKinnon and Sigurdson-Poirier were quick on the draw with a multiple shots early on.

The Vernon defenders matched the Kelowna forwards step for step not letting them get away with anything in the first half. Kendra Grant and McKinnon pushed hard right to the end of the half, but to no avail.

The second half was no different with Emma Glasser, Jesse Mitchell, Mia Maltman and Tori Maltman working their butts off on the back line and keeper Ashlee Befus blocking and diving to squelch any Kelowna opportunities. Unfortunately, Kelowna snuck one in on an unlucky bounce. Despite this disappointment and the intense heat, Jessi Cleverley, Hirschkorn, and Grant kept chugging along with unfortunately nothing going in the back of the net. The game ended in a 1-0 loss for Vernon United.

