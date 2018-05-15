Vernon Tigers torch Flames 16-4

The Vernon Sun For Valley Source Tigers are lights out offensively through five games in the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League.
The Cats torched the South Okanagan Flames 16-4 Saturday night at Kal Tire Place, improving to 4-0-1 atop the four-team circuit. Vernon has averaged 13.6 goals a game.
Veteran Jordy Barr rang up 3+3 for the Tigers and leads the league with 14 snipes and 21 points.
Jake Pelletier also pulled the hat trick as Vernon raced to period leads of 5-0 and 8-3. Pelletier is third in the points derby with nine goals and 18 points.
Tiger rookie Kadey Doughty is tied for third spot with 11 goals and 18 points after collecting 2+2 against the Flames.
Conor Webb pocketed 2+1, while Caden Colmorgen and Chase Wirth each compiled 1+3. Eric Reid, Brett Olsen, captain Steel Pelletier and Tanner Gilbert also tallied for Vernon. Goalie Kyle McIntosh had one assist.
Chace Moog, with a deuce, Ben Olsen and Liam McLaren answered for the Flames (0-2-2).
The Tigers get the Victoria Day long weekend off before entertaining the Kamloops Venom (3-1) Saturday, May 26.
Nathan Fraser and Tanner Koroluk each counted 2+3 as Kamloops stuffed the visiting Armstrong Shamrocks 14-5 Saturday night at Memorial Arena.
Fraser is second in league scoring with 10 goals and 19 points.
Dakota Campen supplied a deuce for the 0-4-1 Shamrocks, who got singles from Mykl Drabiuk, Dominick Young and Drew Bannister.
It was 3-3 after one period and 10-5 Venom after 40 minutes.