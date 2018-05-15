Vernon Tigers torch Flames 16-4

Vernon alone in first place

Aiden Danby of the South Okanagan Flames can’t stop Jordy Barr of the Vernon Tigers from getting a shot on net in Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse action Saturday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

The Vernon Sun For Valley Source Tigers are lights out offensively through five games in the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League.

The Cats torched the South Okanagan Flames 16-4 Saturday night at Kal Tire Place, improving to 4-0-1 atop the four-team circuit. Vernon has averaged 13.6 goals a game.

Veteran Jordy Barr rang up 3+3 for the Tigers and leads the league with 14 snipes and 21 points.

Jake Pelletier also pulled the hat trick as Vernon raced to period leads of 5-0 and 8-3. Pelletier is third in the points derby with nine goals and 18 points.

Tiger rookie Kadey Doughty is tied for third spot with 11 goals and 18 points after collecting 2+2 against the Flames.

Conor Webb pocketed 2+1, while Caden Colmorgen and Chase Wirth each compiled 1+3. Eric Reid, Brett Olsen, captain Steel Pelletier and Tanner Gilbert also tallied for Vernon. Goalie Kyle McIntosh had one assist.

Chace Moog, with a deuce, Ben Olsen and Liam McLaren answered for the Flames (0-2-2).

The Tigers get the Victoria Day long weekend off before entertaining the Kamloops Venom (3-1) Saturday, May 26.

Nathan Fraser and Tanner Koroluk each counted 2+3 as Kamloops stuffed the visiting Armstrong Shamrocks 14-5 Saturday night at Memorial Arena.

Fraser is second in league scoring with 10 goals and 19 points.

Dakota Campen supplied a deuce for the 0-4-1 Shamrocks, who got singles from Mykl Drabiuk, Dominick Young and Drew Bannister.

It was 3-3 after one period and 10-5 Venom after 40 minutes.