Vernon Tigers roar past Kamloops

Kaden Doughty’s fourth goal of the game snapped a 7-7 third-period tie, and lifted the Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Tigers to a 10-8 win over arch-rivals Kamloops Venom in the Tigers’ Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League home opener Saturday at Kal Tire Place.

Doughty’s goal came on a two-man advantage at 11:18 of the final frame. Jake Pelletier, shorthanded, and Caden Colmorgen added late goals for Vernon while Kordell Primus notched a short-handed marker in the final 30 seconds for Kamloops.

It was Vernon’s first win of the season as the defending champs improved to 1-2. Kamloops fell to 2-1.

READ ALSO: Vernon off to 0-2 start in TOJLL

The Tigers led 3-2 after 20 minutes with Daughty scoring all three goals for Vernon. Pelletier, Reed Cashato and Colmorgen scored in the second as Vernon took a 6-5 lead into the final period.

Kael Black with a powerplay breakaway marker extended Vernon’s lead to 7-5 1:06 into the third before the Venom rallied to tie the contest with powerplay goals less than two minutes apart.

Former Armstrong Junior Shamrock Mykl Drabiuk had two goals and an assist for the Venom before being tossed with the Tigers’ Mason Salway following a spirited third-period scrap.

Quintin Fisk picked up his first Tigers win in goal, making 37 saves while Ethan Milobar made 44 stops for the Venom.

READ ALSO: Vernon Tigers split icebreaker games

The two teams meet again Sunday, May 12, in Kamloops, the front-end of a home-and-home series. Vernon hosts Kamloops Wednesday, May 15, at 7:30 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

