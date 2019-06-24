Vernon Tigers limp into TOJLL playoffs

Reigning champs fall 14-4 in Kamloops to finish 3-10-1; will face South Okanagan in semifinal

Vernon Tigers captain Reed Cashato (left) keeps a close check on Callum Gorman of the Kamloops Venom in Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League action Wednesday at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Tigers will have a chance to prove a dismal regular season means nothing if they can get their act together in the playoffs.

The defending Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League champions finished off one of their most disappointing regular seasons in recent memory, bowing 14-4 to the pennant-winning Venom in Kamloops Sunday.

Vernon finished 3-10-1 for third place in the three-team loop, and will play the South Okanagan Flames (6-7-1) in the league semifinal. The best-of-three series starts Saturday, July 6, in Penticton, with Game 2 at Kal Tire Place on Monday, July 8 (7:30 p.m. start). Should a third game be needed, it would be Wednesday, July 10, in Penticton.

Vernon was 1-5-1 against the Flames in the regular season. The Venom (11-3) take on the winner in a best-of-five league championship.

Former Armstrong Junior Shamrock Drew Bannister led Kamloops Sunday with four goals and three assists. The Venom held period leads of 6-1 and 9-1.

Conor Webb and Jake Pelletier each scored twice for the Tigers, who played Sunday with just 14 runners. Kamloops outshot Vernon 54-46 with Reed Watson picking up the win in the Kamloops goal. Derek Pereboom was tagged with the loss.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.com