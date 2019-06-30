Vernon Tennis Association’s fun tournament a blast

The Vernon Tennis Association hosted its 11th Annual VTA Members’ Fun Team Tournament at the Marshall Field courts June 22.

Thirty-two members formed four teams of eight players each. It was a colourful morning as participants were encouraged to wear their respective colours, blue, green, orange and red while competing on the courts and cheering from the sidelines.

Teams competed for the most games won over six rotations of 30 minutes each. With a wide range of experience and skill, tournament organizers used players’ self-ratings to pair them up with players and opponents of similar levels.

READ ALSO: Vernon club welcomes back tennis with party

Team Orange took an early lead with Team Red pushing them through the morning while Teams Blue and Green battled for third spot. When the final rotation was complete, Team Orange prevailed having won a total of 66 games. By lunchtime, participants and guests were enjoying a delicious spread of food which included pulled pork sandwiches, a wide array of salads and a selection of tasty desserts.

VTA board member and tournament organizer Jackie Labuhn thanked the volunteers and participants who made the event possible, and VTA president Graham Cooper also expressed his gratitude to those in attendance.

The Vernon Tennis Association was formed in 2008. It reserves the Marshall Fields public tennis courts through Parks and Recreation. The VTA’s mandate is to bring together tennis players of all skill and age levels within the Vernon area, and to offer both competitive and social programs.

This year, the VTA is offering two new tennis lesson programs for their adult members who are just starting to play tennis, or perhaps feel “stuck” at the 1.5-2.0 level. The two programs, FAST and Level Two, offer beginners the opportunity to gain some confidence in their game and to feel comfortable playing with others during the VTA drop-in sessions.

It was fantastic to see some of those who have been doing the FAST program this spring, participate in the Fun Tournament. The Junior Development Program’s Spring sessions have wrapped up.

The summer sessions will commence in mid-July. For more information, please go the Vernon Tennis Association website at www.vernontennis.com.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.