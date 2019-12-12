Vernon teams second at home hoops tourney

WL Seaton 27th Street Invitational Grade 8 tourney draws total of eight teams; hosts both go 2-1

Rowan Kwast of the Seaton Sonics (7) receives a pass from teammate Cyriaque Anhe (20) during their game against Penticton's Kettle Valley Railway Express at the Sonics' 27th Street Invitational Grade 8 Boys Basketball Tournament. (Nicole Roth - photo)

NICOLE ROTH

Special to The Morning Star

Seaton Sonics teams won four of six games at the W.L. Seaton Secondary 27th Street Invitational Grade 8 Boys and Girls basketball tournament.

Thank you goes out to coaches Nathan Lee and Chris Colclough for their patience and guidance while leading the Grade 8 teams to a higher level this past weekend.

Their dedication has rubbed off on their teams, who have shown a winning spirit and a willingness to learn. Both teams made their school proud and both coming in second place.

Boys

Seaton 55 Fulton Maroons (Vernon) 35;

Seaton 56 Kettle Valley Railway Middle School Express (Penticton) 49;

Sa-Hali Sabres (Kamloops) 49 Seaton 39;

Lots of distributed scoring for the Sonics —at least nine kids scored in each of the three games, with 11 of 12 scoring against Fulton. Every boy scored for the Sonics over the course of the weekend.

Fulton game: Seaton never trailed after going down 2-1 early in the game.

Sa-Hali game: after going up 7-4, Seaton gave up a 22-4 run to put Sa-Hali up which was the difference in the game.

The boys are playing good team basketball for early in the season.

READ MORE: Vernon multi-sport athlete cracks Team BC roster, wins major award

Girls

Seaton 48 Charles Bloom Timberwolves (Lumby) 19;

Okanagan Mission Huskies2 (Kelowna) 36 Seaton 31;

Seaton 42 OKM1 37;

The first game was a solid 48-19 win over a feisty Charles Bloom team in front of the home crowd.

The second game was against OKM2, a very skilled team and the girls fought hard in a game that see-sawed back and forth but ultimately ended in a 36-31 loss.

The third game was against OKM1, also a very skilled team, in a drawn out foul-fest (57 total fouls by both teams). This was another back and forth battle but a strong second half secured the 42-37 win.

The girls are really starting to play as a team and are off to a great start.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.