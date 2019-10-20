Vernon teams harvest bronze medals

Vernon's Atom A and C development hockey squads each finish at home tournament

Vanessa Hillman of the Vernon Valley Wood Remanufacturing Vipers swoops in for a loose puck against Salmon Arm Pedro’s Farm Market Silverbacks defender Bryden Ezekiel (right) during the Harvest Classic Atom C Development hockey touranment’s bronze-medal game Sunday, Oct. 20, at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon teams gathered up bronze medals at the Atom Development A and C Harvest Classic minor hockey tournament over the weekend at Kal Tire Place North.

Vernon Valley Wood Remanufacturing Vipers won the bronze-medal match in the six-team C Development Division, defeating Salmon Arm Pedro’s Farm Market Silverbacks 11-3 Sunday morning.

Carter Wallace led Vernon with two goals and four assists while Harrison Sharman, Jack Johnson and Ryan Frick added two goals each. Single markers went to Nolan Roughton, Trent Keenan and Colton Younker, who had two assists, to support Brooke Dixon in the Vipers net.

Vernon went 2-1 in the preliminary round, starting with a 23-o blowout of Ridge Meadows.

Carter Wallace had an eight-point night with 3+5, while Roughton, Frick and Sharman also added hat tricks. Liam Locke and Sharman had three assists each.

The Vipers then fell 9-3 to Aldergrove with Roughton, Sharman and Locke taking care of the goals.

Vernon closed out the preliminary round with an 11-2 romp over Semiahmoo, near White Rock. Johnson led the winners with three goals, Sharman, Wallace, Frick and Roughton had two each. Wallace added two helpers.

Aldergrove beat the North Delta Sun Demons 3-1 in the championship game Sunday.

Vernon’s H&L Glass Vipers finished third in the six-team A Development event, defeating the North Okanagan Knights 8-1 in the bronze-medal game.

Jack Saxton scored a natural hat trick, including two goals on the powerplay, to pace Vernon. Mathis Paull added two goals and singles went to Hudson Podollan, Dominik Silbernagel and an unassisted powerplay marker from Alexander Sharman. Emma Ward picked up the win in goal. Wyatt Stowards spoiled Ward’s shutout bid early in the third period.

Vernon went 2-1 in the round-robin, opening with a 10-2 whipping of Port Moody. Cohen Bailey got the win in goal, helped out by another natural hattie from Saxton, two markers from Silbernageland single goals from Harry Watson, Podollan, Paull, Colton Sitter and Berkeley Reid, who chipped in with two assists.

The Abbotsford Hawks scored five unanswered third-period goals for a 6-4 win over the Vipers, with Ward taking the loss in goal. Alexander Sharman, Paull, Silbernagel and Watson scored for Vernon, who closed out the preliminary round with a 13-2 pounding of the Williams Lake Timberwolves.

Sitter scored a natural hat trick to lead Vernon, Reid, Saxton and Paul each scored twice while singles went to Silbernagel, Cohen Hogberg, Alexander Sharman, and Watson. Bailey got the win in goal.

The Knights went 1-1-1, starting with a 4-4 draw against the Kamloops Blazers. Kolby Berrecloth had a goal and two assists for North Okanagan, while Wade Lightfoot scored twice and Isaac Gossen had the other. Murray Blackwell was in goal for all of the Knights’ games.

North Okanagan got a goal at 5:21 of the third period from Kaden Laroy which stood as the winner, as the Knights edged Port Moody 7-6. Boston Ciccone and Gossen each had three goals for the winners, who ended the round-robin with an 11-1 loss to the Abbotsford Hawks. Lightfoot scored unassisted for the Knights.

Abbotsford beat Kamloops 7-2 in the championship game.

