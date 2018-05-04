Vernon swimmers shatter records

Vernon’s Jacob Brayshaw, 15, of the Okanagan Para Swimming program in Vernon, posted three Canadian S2 Para records in Kamloops. (Photo Submitted)

Vernon swimmers set five Canadian records and 10 provincial marks at two separate meets last weekend.

Jacob Brayshaw, 15, of the Okanagan Para Swimming program in Vernon, posted three Canadian S2 Para records in Kamloops at the Pratt’s Spring Fever LC meet. He won the 100-metre backstroke LC in four minutes and 58.09 seconds, shaving 11.68 seconds off the record.

Brayshaw ruled the 50 backstroke LC in 2:18.28, taking 7.89 seconds off the record and took the 200 backstroke LC in 10:29.62. he also swam personal bests in all his events, including the 50 breaststroke in 2:23.17.

Senna Entner, 11, who got classified provincially last February as an S7SM7SB7 swimmer, swam 100 per cent personal best times in the 50 breast in 1:29.66, 100 back in 2:43.80, 50 fly in 1:21.25, 100 free in 3:06.43 and the 100 breast in 3:23.25.

Vernon Masters had eight swimmers in Richmond for the 2018 MSABC Provincial Short Course Championships.

Mike Stamhuis established Canadian records in the 1,500 freestyle in 20:14.31 and the 800 freestyle in 10:31.63.

The local Masters also rang up 10 provincial marks with Stamhuis, competing in the men’s 65-69 division, setting seven. He shattered the 1,500 freestyle mark of 21:12:08 with a 20:14.31.

Kurt Ouchi, a Vernon Kokanee grad, was in the men’s 40-44 category and he delivered a record in the 50 butterfly in 27:14 (old record 27.23).

Hella Versfeld was in the women’s 65-69 grouping and produced a record 2:41 in the 200 free (old record 2:43.30)

The Vernon relay team (160-199 men’s age category) garnered a record in the 4 x 50 medley relay in 2:00.08 (old record 2:01.47). Gerrasimos Martselos swam the backstroke, while Bryan Goble did the breaststroke, Ouchi raced the butterfly and Stamhuis performed the freestyle.

Renate Terpstra coaches the Okanagan Para and Vernon Masters Swim Clubs. Both programs are offered by the Vernon Recreation Centre. The Masters train five days a week and the Okanagan Para group goes four times a week.