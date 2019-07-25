Vernon Super Senior in B.C. golf title hunt

A Vernon golfer is in the mix for a B.C. Super Senior Men’s golf championship.
Brian Wadsworth of the host Vernon Golf and Country Club fired a second round 1-under 71 Wednesday for a 36-hole total of 1-over 146. He’s tied for second in the Super Senior (65+) field with Victoria’s William MacPherson. Both are six shots behind the division leader, Canadian Golf Hall of Famer Doug Roxburgh of Vancouver (-5), who also leads the B.C. Senior Men (55+) field.
Roxburgh, seeking a third straight B.C. Senior Men’s title, and fourth since 2013, fired a second-round 71 for a two-round total of 139. He has a two-shot lead on Jim Shaw of Sooke (71-70) and is three ahead of 2012 winner Sandy Harper of Nanaimo, who fired the low round Wednesday of 3-under 69, and Neil O’leary of Victoria (70-72).
American Paul Houvener of Mill Creek, Wash. rounds out the top-five at 1-under.
The leaders tee off at 2:27 p.m. Thursday in the final round.
Wadsworth is the top North Okanagan golfer after 36 holes. Jim Ryan of Spallumcheen is in the top-20 entering Thursday’s final round sitting at 5-over, tied for 17th. He shot a 1-over 73 Wednesday to go with an opening round 76.
Frank McKenize of Predator Ridge (77-75) sits at +8 going into the final 18 holes. Mark Longworth of Vernon (76-78) and Kelly Steuart (75-79) and Neil Underwood of Predator Ridge (79-75) are at +10; Steve King of the host club, a member of the Zone 2 four-man team, sits at +13 (81-76).
Brian Carpenter of Vernon (85-79) was at +20; Paul Andrews from Predator shot a second-round 81 after opening with 83 and entered played Thursday at +21. Clubmate Al Sheasby (85-81) was at +22; Randy Strang of Spallumcheen (86-81) was at +23, same as clubmate Randy Gott (83-84), both one ahead of Brent Barker of Predator Ridge (86-82, +24).
Tim Boyko of Mabel Lake Golf Club improved on his opening round 93 by eight shots Wednesday, shooting an 85 for a +34 total.
