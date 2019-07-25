Vernon Super Senior in B.C. golf title hunt

Brian Wadsworth tied for second in division, six shots behind leader, going into final round

Surrey’s Bruce Newton of the Pacific Links Players Club hits his approach to the 10th green during the B.C.Senior and Super Senior Men’s Golf Championships at the Vernon Golf and Country Club. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A Vernon golfer is in the mix for a B.C. Super Senior Men’s golf championship.

Brian Wadsworth of the host Vernon Golf and Country Club fired a second round 1-under 71 Wednesday for a 36-hole total of 1-over 146. He’s tied for second in the Super Senior (65+) field with Victoria’s William MacPherson. Both are six shots behind the division leader, Canadian Golf Hall of Famer Doug Roxburgh of Vancouver (-5), who also leads the B.C. Senior Men (55+) field.

Roxburgh, seeking a third straight B.C. Senior Men’s title, and fourth since 2013, fired a second-round 71 for a two-round total of 139. He has a two-shot lead on Jim Shaw of Sooke (71-70) and is three ahead of 2012 winner Sandy Harper of Nanaimo, who fired the low round Wednesday of 3-under 69, and Neil O’leary of Victoria (70-72).

American Paul Houvener of Mill Creek, Wash. rounds out the top-five at 1-under.

READ MORE: Familiar name atop leaderboard at B.C. Senior Men’s Golf finals

The leaders tee off at 2:27 p.m. Thursday in the final round.

Wadsworth is the top North Okanagan golfer after 36 holes. Jim Ryan of Spallumcheen is in the top-20 entering Thursday’s final round sitting at 5-over, tied for 17th. He shot a 1-over 73 Wednesday to go with an opening round 76.

Frank McKenize of Predator Ridge (77-75) sits at +8 going into the final 18 holes. Mark Longworth of Vernon (76-78) and Kelly Steuart (75-79) and Neil Underwood of Predator Ridge (79-75) are at +10; Steve King of the host club, a member of the Zone 2 four-man team, sits at +13 (81-76).

Brian Carpenter of Vernon (85-79) was at +20; Paul Andrews from Predator shot a second-round 81 after opening with 83 and entered played Thursday at +21. Clubmate Al Sheasby (85-81) was at +22; Randy Strang of Spallumcheen (86-81) was at +23, same as clubmate Randy Gott (83-84), both one ahead of Brent Barker of Predator Ridge (86-82, +24).

Tim Boyko of Mabel Lake Golf Club improved on his opening round 93 by eight shots Wednesday, shooting an 85 for a +34 total.

The leaderboard can be found here.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.