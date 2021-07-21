Vernon softball squad off to nationals

Team Goodwood plays 11 games in 48 hours to finish in division at provincial championships in Kamloops

Vernon’s Team Goodwood finished second in their division at the NSA Provincial Slo-Pitch Finals in Kamloops to qualify for the national championships in September back in Kamloops. Goodwood members include (from left): Laura Vallier, Kurtis Payne, Melissa Gauthier, Paige Leavitt, Coach Wes Gebhardt, Cody Wikman, Amanda Caldow, Tyler Droder, Jason Nelson, Ed Harris, Andrew Owen, Brandy Griffin, and Trevor Griffin (and future Goodwood players Aidan 13, Anderson 10, Alexandra 7, Aubrey 1.5). (Contributed)

Team Goodwood played 11 good games in just under 48 hours July 17 and 18 at the NSA Canada Provincials in Kamloops.

Goodwood played through heat and exhaustion to finish second in their division. The Vernon-based team won their first four games Sunday, then lost a lead by one run in the final inning of their final game.

The result qualifies Goodwood for NSA Canada Nationals set for Kamloops on the Labour Day weekend in September.

Team members include Laura Vallier, Melissa Gauthier, Paige Leavitt, Amanda Caldow, Brandy Griffin, Trevor Griffin, Kurtis Payne, Cody Wikman, Tyler Droder, Jason Nelson, Ed Harris, Andrew Owen and coach Wes Gebhardt.

The team gives a huge shoutout to sponsors Delaney Properties Ltd, Elice’s Printopia, Monashee Rim Developments, Artisan Roofing, Coldstream Construction, BTE Construction, Lifeproof Contracting, Parsons Family Homes, Rooster Recyclers, Haze Tattoo, Canadian Builders, Enn’s Custom Homes, MK Higgs Construction, and Morad Remolding.

