Vernon snowboardcross star third at World Cup race

Vernon’s Kevin Hill (second from right) celebrates his third place finish at a World Cup snowboardcross race in Spain Saturday. (Facebook - photo)

Vernon’s Kevin Hill made it back to a snowboardcross World Cup podium Saturday in Spain.

Hill finished third overall in the Big Final at Saturday’s FIS World Cup race at Baqueira/Beret. The two-time Canadian Olympian finished behind Austrian winner Alessandro Haemmerle and Adam Lambert of Australia, and ahead of American Mick Dierdorff.

“It’s been a struggle this season but it’s real good to be back on the podium,” said Hill on his Facebook page. “A big thanks to my team and everyone around me for their support through the ups and downs.”

Hill qualified for the Big Final by winning his opening heat, defeating a pair of Australians and a competitor from Andorra.

He then finished behind Haemmerle in the quarterfinal, sending both boarders to the semifinal where they were again in the same race and Hill, again, finished second to the Austrian, the results sending the pair to the Big Final.

