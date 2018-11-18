Vernon Ski Club shows renowned winter film

Winter is just around the corner and Warren Miller Entertainment is ready to kick off the season with its 69th installment of the ski and snowboard film Face of Winter.

“The late great Warren Miller built his legacy capturing the essence of winter magic, and today that legacy launches the start of the ski and snowboard season every year,” said Rob Tupper with the Vernon Ski Club.

Related: Vernon talent marks Canada’s Freestyle Ski Team roster

“In the 69th feature film, celebrate the man who became known as the face of winter throughout the industry and the places and people he influenced along the way.”

The Vernon Ski Club brings Face of Winter to the Vernon Towne Cinema Thursday, Nov. 22 for one show only at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for $15 at Olympia, The Bean Scene and the door.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.