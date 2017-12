Grace Cornell and Georgia Lannon each bagged two goals as Vernon U16A upended host Shuswap U19s 5-1

Hannah McMorran also scored for Vernon, while assists went to McMorran, Alassa Johnson and Chantelle Wilson. The Vernon U14B Voltage tied host Shuswap 5-5 in other ringette play.

Sam Shaw provided two goals for Vernon, while Brianna Visser, Madison Graham, Sierra Fernley,