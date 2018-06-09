Vernon players take tennis titles

Ray Kimoto and Meryl Ogden of Vernon both won provincial seniors tennis trophies in Vancouver. (Gordon Mann Photo)

Meryl Ogden and Ray Kimoto of the Kalamalka Country Club won titles at the B.C. Senior Tennis Championships in Vancouver.

Ogden was a double winner as she claimed the women’s 55 singles and doubles, while Kimoto topped the men’s 80 singles.

Kimoto, playing on clay courts at the Vancouver Lawn Tennis Club, brushed back Gene Rizak of Calgary 6-0, 6-0 before dispatching George Morfitt of Victoria 6-3, 6-1 in the finals Wednesday.

Ogden, playing at the Jericho Tennis Club, won her singles title by defeating Darlene Dorman in a walkover, stopping Caroline Cavelti 6-1, 6-1 and bouncing Brenda Dean 6-4, 6-2.

In doubles, Ogden and her partner, Leslie VanSanten of Vancouver, captured the doubles crown by defeating Barb Vogel and Nancy Zhang 6-2, 6-0 in the final.

Going back to April, at the 2018 Vancouver Lawn Tennis B.C. Masters in Vancouver, Ogden was also a double winner in both singles and doubles. She was also a finalist in both events at the Western Canadian Senior Championships in Victoria in May.

Kimoto’s next tournament will be the 130th Vancouver Island Grass Court Tennis Championships, July 23-28, in Cowichan. Ogden will play in the Canada Day Championships, June 30-July 1, hosted by the Kal Country Club.

