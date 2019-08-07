Vernon player helps Canada to 1-1 hoops record in Peru

Vernon’s Cassandra Brown (15) has eight points through two games, helping Canada to a 1-1 record in preliminary rond Women’s Basketball action at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru. (Belgian Cats - file photo)

Pan Am Games: Cassandra Brown has eight points in two games for Canada

Vernon’s Cassanda Brown and Team Canada will need a win in their final preliminary round game and perhaps some help to advance to the semifinals in Women’s Basketball at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

Canada will take a 1-1 record into its final round-robin game against Puerto Rico Thursday night. The Puerto Ricans take on Brazil late Wednesday night in a battle of 1-0 teams.

The top two squads in the pool advance to the semifinals Friday.

Canada opened competition with a 79-71 loss to Brazil. Brown scored two points and had two defensive rebounds in nearly 17 minutes of floor time.

Team Canada bounced back to down Paraguay 90-64 with Brown scoring six points, adding two assists and picking up one offensive board in 14:31 of playing time. Paraguay is 0-2.

The USA, Virgin Islands, Colombia and Argentina are the teams in the other pool.

The gold-medal game is slated for Saturday night.

