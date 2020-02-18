Vernon Peewee Vipers slam Penticton

Team has scored 38 goals in last five games counting tournament and league

Vernon Nixon Wengers forward Luke Mitchell (11) is supported by teammate Kobe Maltman (right) as they face a trio of Spokane Chiefs players in a Peewee Tier 3 tournament in Nelson. (Nicole Wilson - photo)

Teigan Kelley scored three times and added two assists, and Tylen Lewis scored twice and set up two others, as the Vernon Nixon Wenger Vipers whipped the hometown Penticton Vees 10-1 in Okanagan Tier 3 Peewee Hockey League action Sunday.

Reid Williamson also scored twice in support of winning goalie Oscar Homeniuk, while singles went to David Calder, Kobe Maltman and Addison Bradley. Assists were recorded by Shanahan Gare, Luke Mitchell, Maltman and Nolan Jensen.

The Vipers were coming off a 2-2 weekend at a tournament in Nelson that saw the club end up in a five-way tie for first place but missed advancing to the semifinals.

Vernon opened with a 7-6 loss to Grand Forks. Kelley had three goals for the Snakes, Williamson had two and Lewis had the other to support Homeniuk in net. Kelley and Williamson each had five-point games.

The Vipers rebounded to dump Spokane 6-2 with Kelley scoring another hat trick. Single goals went to Lewis, Bradley and Jensen. Williamson had four helpers while Mena Bhatt and William Heighway also picked up assists. Ethan Whitney got the win in goal.

Vernon dispatched Wenatchee 8-3 behind a third straight hat trick from Kelley, two goals from Lewis and singles from Lucas VanderVelde, Jensen and Maltman.

The lawyers finished with an 11-8 loss to Grand Fork, who outscored Vernon 7-4 in a wild third period. Kelley had another three-goal game for Vernon, Heighway scored twice and Calder, Nolan Wilson and Gare added singles.

BANTAM TIER 2

The Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers took three of a possible four points in weekend action.

On Friday night in the Valentine’s Day special the Vipers, wearing their sharp red third jerseys, took on the Williams Lake Timberwolves. Reilly Beer opened the scoring late in the second period on a nice passing play with Logan Killingbeck. A power-play marker early in the third allowed the Timberwolves to tie the game but just 35 seconds later Beer scored a beautiful, unassisted, top-shelf breakaway goal to put the Vipers up again. The Timberwolves scored with about 10 minutes to go to ensure the 2-2 tie. Goaltender Austin Seibel was solid in the Vipers net.

The weekend before, Williams Lake traveled to Vernon and beat the Vipers 3-1. Killingbeck scored the Vernon goal on a penalty shot. Quinn Scambler took the loss in goal.

On Saturday, the West Kelowna Warriors paid a visit to town. Killingbeck opened the score late in the first period after tipping a Chase Hobenshield point shot. The Vipers extended their lead late in the second period on a Beer goal, assisted by Bryson Helmer and Cole Gartner.

A couple of ill-timed penalties in the third period allowed the Warriors to gain some momentum resulting in the Warriors scoring a 6-on-4 power-play goal with just 33 seconds left in the game to break Seibel’s shutout bid. Just 12 seconds after the ensuing face-off, Helmer buried an empty-net goal to secure the 3-1 win and the Vipers spot in the playoffs.

The Vipers have one more league game next weekend in Kamloops before the playoffs start on Feb. 29.

BANTAM TIER 1

The North Zone Kings became the BC Hockey Tier 1 Zone champions after a pair of convincing victories over the Yukon Zone Rivermen in Enderby.

The Kings beat the short-handed Rivermen 15-3 in the opener. Matthew Kuhnlein picked up the win in goal while the Kings were led offensively by Erik Pastro (2+4). The rest of the scoring was provided by Jaxon Haddath (1+4), Kurtis Kinoshita (2+3), Gage Parrell (2+2), Oscar Mayes (3G), Maddux Martin and Kyle Wheeler (2G each), and Tyson Mathews (1+1). Assists were provided by Maguire Nicholson (4), Riley Cormier and Hunter Fuoco (2 each), Ryder De Nys and Trent Thiessen.

The Rivermen got their full roster back for the Saturday rematch but the Kings won easily, 12-3. North Zone offence came offence from Martin (1+4), Cormier (2+2), Haddath and Wheeler (2G each), Nathan Mayes, Oscar Mayes, Thiessen and Parrell (1+1) and Pastro. Assists went to Nicholson and Kinoshita with three apiece, with singles from DeNys, Fuoco, Haddath and Rylan Blackstock. Kellan Mooney took the victory in net.

