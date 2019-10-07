Vernon Pee Wee Vipers draw with West Kelowna

Vernon Nixon Wenger Vipers tied and lost a pair of minor hockey exhibition Pee Wee Tier 3 games on the weekend. (Morning Star - file photo)

Talk about improvement.

Vernon Nixon Wenger Vipers Pee Wee Tier 3 played the West Kelowna Warriors to a 2-2 tie Saturday in West Kelowna, a team they lost 13-2 against earlier in the minor hockey exhibition schedule.

Team manager Carly Gare said the passing and effort from the players was incredible, and goalie Ethan Whitney earned a standing ovation in the third for a remarkable glove save.

Reid Williamson scored the first goal for the Vipers in the opening period, and Shanahan Gare scored the tying goal in the second period assisted by Tylen Lewis (the play was created by defenceman William Heighway holding the line shortly before.

Vernon fell at home Sunday, 5-3, to the North Okanagan Knights. Down 4-3 late in the third, Whitney – who had another amazing game between the pipes – was pulled and the Knights sealed the win with an empty-net marker.

Teigen Kelly scored twice for the lawyers while Williamson added the other.

“The passing and teamwork show by Reid and Teigan, and the entire team is commendable,” said Carly Gare. “They’re just starting out and are already gelling.”

BANTAM TIER 1

The defending zone champion and B.C. bronze medalist North Zone Kings wrapped up their exhibition season with a 5-3 loss at the hands of the Thompson Zone Blazers in Enderby on Sunday.

The Kings scored twice in the first period on goals by Kyle Wheeler and Erik Pastro, assists to Kurtis Kinoshita, Nathan Mayes, Wheeler and Ryder De Nys.

A second-period goal by Jaxon Hadath from Gage Parrell and Maddux Martin put the Kings up 3-1 and seemingly in control of the game when a plethora of undisciplined penalties led to four unanswered Blazer goals. The Kings finished with 62 minutes in penalties.

The regular season begins Oct 19.

