Vernon Panthers shut down South Kamloops

South Kamloops Titans running back Michael Macdonald is stopped in his tracks by Vernon defenders Trent Charlton (11) and Brady Szeman during the Panthers’ 27-0 Okanagan senior varsity AA high school football league win Friday at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

B.C.’s top-ranked high school senior varsity AA football team moved a step closer to clinching the Interior Conference title.

The Vernon Panthers convincingly blanked the visiting South Kamloops Titans 27-0 in a battle of undefeated teams entering Friday’s game at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

The Panthers improve to 2-1 atop the conference, while the Titans drop to 2-1.

Quarterback/defensive back Zack Smith again led the Cats on both sides of the ball, rushing 12 times for 117 yards to go along with 85 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air. Smith had six solo tackles and two interceptions on defence.

The Panthers got on the scoreboard first in an unlikely fashion. Following a botched pitch play, Caden Danbrook bobbled the ball into the end zone where he was later able to recover it. On their ensuing possession, Trent Charlton (two catches – 32 yards) was able to haul in the first of his two touchdowns in the second quarter following a 25-yard reception in the end zone.

READ MORE: VSS Panthers outlast Grizzlies 16-8

“South Kam came out very aggressive on defence and we had to earn every yard we got,” said VSS head coach Sean Smith. “We knew we’d see a lot of man coverage and our playmakers would have to make plays. Fortunately, they did their job.”

The Cats’ defence stuffed the Titans in the first half, giving up a mere 46 yards over the first 24 minutes of play.

“We were missing the heart of our defence and starting tailback Matthew Reich,” said Smith. “His absence was not going to be made up by one player alone, but rather by everyone combining to pick up the slack. I thought our guys did a great job of stuffing the run despite missing Matthew. We had six players with four-plus tackles – Brady Szeman (6), Zack Smith (6), Liam Reid (5) ,Jaret Cooper (4), Trent Charlton (4) and Daniel Lesik (4) – who all stepped up for us.”

READ MORE: Vernon Panthers foursome named to Team B.C.

Gr 11 Ethan Greenan was outstanding running the ball for 51 tough yards on 12 carries against a stout defence.

The second half saw the Panthers get their fourth major of the game on their opening possession with Grade 10 Roan Reid on the receiving end of his first senior touchdown grab.

“I was really happy to see all the hard work Roan has put in this off-season pay off tonight,” said Smith. “He has really bought in to what being a Panther football player entails. He watches film, works out regularly and has learned our schemes so that he can play at the senior level. We put him in some new roles tonight and he responded like a Grade 12.” Despite amassing 138 yards on the ground in the final two quarters, South Kam was unable to get on the scoreboard.

“They came out with a fast pace and were determined to run the ball on us after half time,” said Smith. We got worn out and pushed around a bit, but I was happy that we were able to bend but not break when they got into our territory.”

The Panthers (2-0 conference, 5-0 overall) visit the Okanagan Mission Huskies at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl Friday night. The Huskies improved to 1-1 with a 36-35 win over the Salmon Arm Golds (0-3).

Fulton Maroons (1-1), on their bye week, lost 20-19 to the West Vancouver Highlanders in an exhibition game in the Lower Mainland. The Maroons visit the Golds Friday.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.