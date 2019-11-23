Vernon Panthers advance to B.C. final

Panthers shutout Ballenas Whalers of Parksville 37-0; will play for second straight BC AA title

Vernon Panthers receiver Caden Danbrook scored twice as the defending B.C. High School Senior Varsity AA Football Subway Bowl champion Cats blanked the Ballenas Whalers of Parksville 37-0 in semifinal Saturday play at B.C. Place in Vancouver (File photo)

The defending champs are back in the big game under the dome.

The Vernon Panthers will play for a second straight B.C. High School Senior Varsity AA Football Subway Bowl championship Saturday, Nov. 30, against the Langley Saints at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver.

The No. 1 ranked Panthers dismantled the Ballenas Whalers of Parksville 37-0 in semifinal play under the dome Saturday in a game that was scoreless late in the first half.

Vernon got two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the opening half. B.C. AA Player of the Year, Vernon quarterback Zack Smith, hit Jon Bielski with a 17-yard pass to open the scoring. On defence, Smith picked off a Parksville pass and returned it to the Whalers’ five-yard line, where he then threw a score in the dying seconds to tight end Will Satterthwaite. Smith added the two-point convert giving the Cats a 14-0 lead at the intermission.

It was all Vernon in the second half. Caden Danbrook scored on a pair of two-yard runs, the defence forced Parksville into taking a two-point safety and Liam Reid added a two-yard fumble return on defence. Reid also booted three converts.

The Saints held on in nail-biting fashion to eliminate the G.W. Graham Grizzlies of Chilliwack 33-32 in the other semifinal. The Grizzlies fumbled the ball on the Saints’ five-yard line with seven seconds remaining.

The Panthers – who are ranked No. 2 in Canada behind the Holy Trinity Academy Knights of Okotoks, Alta. in canadafootballchat.com’s ranking of small schools – have not lost to a AA opponent since falling in the provincial semifinal in 2017 in the last minute to the Abbotsford Panthers.

