Vernon paddlers enjoy Canadian success

A fantastic weekend of paddling was had by the Vernon Paddling Centre (VPC) at the Canadian National Outrigger Championships.

The event ran Aug. 17-18 at Harrison Lake, in the Fraser Valley.

Three six-person outrigger canoe (OC6) teams competed on Saturday, earning excellent results and displaying tremendous team camaradery by all participants.

There were 17 boats in the 10 kilometre Short Course event. Vernon’s Mixed Team 1, comprised of: Chris Hodgkinson, Judy Lapierre, Wendy Harris, Glenn Bond, Patty Ellis and David Chambers, placed fourth overall and second in their class.

Vernon’s Mixed Team 2, made up of Suzanne Daniell , Karin Schmidt, Rick Thrall, Randy Brooks, Jannelle Tangjerd and Larry Braul, ranked third in their class, also placing fourth overall out of 13 boats during the 20-km race.

READ MORE: Paddling Centre screens year’s top paddling films

Then, 21 more boats lined up for a second 20-km race. Vernon’s Mixed Team 3 – Laurie Fowler, Deb Hunter-Kunz, Kim Dolezsar,Bond, Joanna de Montreuil and Marcus Boyle – ranked second out of five in their class, crossing the finish line 10th.

During the 10-km small boat competition Sunday, Brooks placed fourth overall out of 46 boats, ranking first in Masters OC2 (two-person outrigger) with his teammate. Schmidt also represented the VPC in the small boat race in her OC1 (single outrigger).

Vernon Paddling Centre (VPC) paddlers continue to train Tuesday and Thursday evenings in preparation for the Length of the Lake 100 KM Ultra-Paddling Race to be held Sunday, Sept. 1. This exciting relay race commences at Kin Beach in Vernon and over the course of five legs makes its way 100-km south to the “giant peach” in Penticton.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.