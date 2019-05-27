Vernon Newshounds fit to be tied

Sometimes the final score does not reflect the game and this was the case for Infotel Newshounds in their latest North Okanagan Women’s Open Soccer League match.

The Hounds, who have dominated in the league this season, settled for a 1-1 tie with North Endery Celtics. Infotel’s goal was scored by Danielle Butler off a cross from Emma Tassie, who had her usual strong game, running miles in the middle.

Paige Ralston and Melanie Wakutz had great games in the midfield, going hard to the ball all night, creating many scoring opportunities and taking many shots but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Emily Salustro and Megan Laurie were strong defensively shutting down any chances the opposition had.

NORTH OKANAGAN WOMEN’S MASTERS DIVISION

VQA 3 ROSTERS 1

Four players on the VQA had taken part in the May long weekend 40th annual Okanagan Oldtimers tourney but didn’t show a bit of fatigue. Amy Allen scored a hat trick. New to the VQA squad this year, Allen is a real go-getter, commands the outside line and does great work up and down that line. Great crosses and great first to the ball and keeping it, attitude. Karen Benn was stellar in net.

Carla Gibson amazed her teammates with her fancy foot work.

Sue Barss was given the best sports-like attitude by the Roster and the VQA awarded Brenda Keay, Rosters’ keeper.

FRESH IS BEST IMPACT 6 SHUSWAP KAOS 2

A hat trick by Leah Watts powered the Fresh is Best Impact to its win over the Shuswap Kaos. Reagan Russell opened the scoring when she collected her own rebound to score. Watts then netted two in a row, the first on a breakaway, to make the score 3-0.

The fourth goal came from Yvonne Rogers, when she beat the offside trap and ran in alone to deke the keeper. However, the Kaos reorganized during the halftime break and came back to score two quick goals of their own to cut the deficit in half. This woke up the Impact and they regained control of the game when Watts completed her hat trick with a deflected shot that snuck in at the near post.

Russell rounded out the final score with her second of the night when she dribbled through the defence and slid the ball into the bottom corner.

PLEASANT VALLEY DENTAL CONTROLLERS 3 COURTESY MOTORS SISTAS 2

The Pleasant Valley Dental Controllers started strong offensively against the Sistas. Marnie Brandle was stellar all game sending corner kicks, crosses, and hard shots from the left side to create all types of scoring opportunities for her teammates. Brittany Chase ran miles at forward to sprint past her checks to have several good cracks on net.

Injured Amy Shupe also created strong offence and charged the net. Sheri Reynard also worked hard on the forward line to keep the Sistas keeper busy. Jacquie Nuyens opened the scoring on a feed from Jessie Bicknell up the middle and beat her check to score part-way through the first half only to have the ref call an offside which even the other team disputed. (Sigh.)

So the score remained 0-0 and with about a minute left in the half, Diane Neudorf broke past the Controllers defence to score for the Sistas.

Early in the second half, centre mid Angela Durfeld (who was playing her first game of the season after returning from an injury in indoor soccer) was able to get by several Sistas to feed the ball to Nuyens, who beat her check and had a breakaway on net to beat the keeper and tie the game 1-1.

A few minutes later, defender Cliona Curran moved the ball up the right side to Nuyens who carried it to the corner and sent a cross into the top of the six-yard box where Bicknell was able to knock it in and give PV Dental a one goal lead.

Later in the half, Neudorf scored her second goal on a penalty kick and tied the game 2-2.

With a few minutes left in the game, Marnie Brandle sent a lovely cross in front of the net where Nuyens was able to score the game winner just inside the right post.

Jenna Hunter was sensational on right defence all night keeping the speedy Neudorf in check. Christyna Whieldon, Martina Allen, and Curran were solid all game holding the speedy Sistas to only two goals. Jodi Peshko had an outstanding match as stopper, creating turnovers and even had several runs offensively to take some shots on net. Michele Wernicke had another outstanding game as goal keeper for the Controllers and her steady hands saved a lot of hard shots from going in the net once again.

Special thanks to Karen Zupp and Shupe who showed up to provide sub relief even though they were injured.

Amy Shupe was voted player with heart for Pleasant Valley Dental and keeper Wendy Nadeau was voted player with heart for Sistas.

