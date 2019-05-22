Vernon mountain bikers off to B.C.’s

Ellison Park in Vernon was the site for a high school mountain bike race earlier in May, which challenged more than 70 riders from around the Thompson-Okanagan. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

Close to 70 high school mountain bike racers converged onto Ellison Park to compete in the second race of the Okanagan High School Mountain Bike Race Series May 9.

Athletes from Clearwater, Kamloops, Revelstoke and Salmon Arm, as well as the local Vernon School District team, tackled the course.

It was a very hot and dusty day but the athletes were up to the task. The race was a cross-country style of event where the cyclists rode a 3.8-kilometre loop anywhere from two-to-four times depending on their age category.

There were a few spills and definitely some thrills flying down the rock garden, but overall the racers enjoyed the course and had a great time.

Many thanks to Alex Lane from Sun Country cycle who organized the event.

The final event in the series was held in Kamloops, and a number of Vernon racers will also be heading to compete in the BC High School Provincial Mountain Bike Race in Squamish on Friday.

Ellison Cross Country Race Results for Vernon riders:

Bantam Boys: Grade 8, 7.6-km: Evan Sadesky (W.L. Seaton), 2nd, Parker Munroe (W.L. Seaton), 3rd;

Juvenile Boys: Grade 9, 7.6-km: Pedar Ree (W.L. Seaton), 8th, Brennan King (W.L.Seaton), 11th, Sam Rosen (Kalamalka Secondary), 17th;

Junior Boys: Grade 10, 15.2-km: Cody Wessels (Vernon Christian School), 1st, Lucas Sadesky (W.L.Seaton), 7th, Diego Glanz (W.L. Seaton), 16th, Gage Stoll (W.L. Seaton), 17th;

Senior Girls: Grade 11/12, 11.4-km: Kate Earle (Kalamalka Secondary), 3rd, Rebecca Fux (W.L. Seaton), 4th.

