Vernon Minor Softball looks to cash in on book sale

Mega six-day event runs in downtown Vernon Oct. 13-18 at old Liquidation World building on 30th Ave.

Vernon Minor Softball is holding a six-day mega book sale in the old Liquidation World/Woolworth building on 30th Avenue from Oct. 13-18. (File photo)

Buy a book, help a local sports organization.

Vernon Minor Softball is holding a mega, six-day book sale in downtown Vernon from Tuesday, Oct. 13, to Sunday, Oct. 18, in an effort to raise funds for a COVID-19 re-start of the league.

The book sale will take place at 3301-30th Avenue, the former Liquidation World/Woolworth location.

There will be 30 tables of good quality used books including fiction, non-fiction and children’s, as well as DVDs set up inside one of the new storefronts.

The sale will take place each day from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Book donations are important and appreciated by the softball organization. Books can be picked up by phoning 250-545-1287 or 250-308-0699.

Vernon Minor Softball is a local group providing practices and games for those aged six to 19.

Registration and information on the league will also be available at the book sale.

