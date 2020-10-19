Vernon Magnums down Kelowna

Oliver Harkness was a beast on both sides of the football for the Vernon Magnums.

Harkness scored three touchdowns on offence and, from his defensive end position, added five tackles for a loss when his team didn’t have the ball as the Magnums cruised to a 30-12 win over the visiting Kelowna Green Sun Sunday, Oct. 18, at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

The Southern Interior Football Conference Peewee Division tilt was played under wet and cold conditions that added extra frustration for both teams. Neither looked particularly sharp in the first few possession which resulted in alternating fumbles.

The home team was able to capitalize and jump on the scoreboard first when quarterback Brock Warner plunged in from four yards out.

That drive seemed to set things right for the Magnums and the offensive line of Bronson Milum, Josh Vandenberg, Shaymus Waterstreet, Marcus Fraese and Nathan Myer helped march the ball downfield for the remainder of the half, resulting in two more Vernon scores and an 18-0 advantage at the half.

The Magnum’ defence was strong, consistently pushing the undersized Kelowna squad backwards.

Warner turned to the passing game in the third quarter hitting Harkness for a score on four receptions, as well as Boston Ciccone three times for 78 yards on the day. Ciccone also found his way into the endzone on a 10-yard scamper.

Green gave some push back late in the game and hit a big run and an interception for touchdowns but it was too little too late and the Magnums improved to 2-1 on the season.

Next up, Vernon looks to avenge their lone defeat as they take on the Kamloops Broncos Sunday, Oct. 25, at GVAP, kicking off at 12:30 p.m. Sunday and is the first of a home-and-home series between the teams.

