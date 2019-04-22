Vernon Lawn Bowling Club rolls into season

Vernon Lawn Bowling Club has rolled into 2019.
Recreational bowling is held Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Hours for April, May, June and September are at 1 p.m., and bowling starts at 9 a.m. in July and August.
Sunday hours, all season long, are at 1 and 6 p.m.
Lessons for members only run Thursdays at 6 p.m. (sign-up in the clubhouse), and lessons and orientations for new bolwers are Wednesday during bowling hours. The first three sessions are free. Call 250-549-4100 to sign up.
The club will host a public open house for anyone interested in the sport. The open house is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the club, located in Polson Park. It’s a great opportunity to come out and try the game that has been in Vernon for more than 100 years.
Tournament play runs Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Thursday at 9 a.m. Guess fees for out-of-province players is $10 per person. ILBA members are free.
The annual membership fees are $140, and lockers and club bowls are available for rent. Call 250-549-4100 or e-mail vernonlbc@gmail.com for more information.
You can also check out the club website, vernonlawnbowlingclub.com
@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.