Vernon Kokanee duos earn podium spot

A total of 38 swimmers represent the club at a regional championship meet in Salmon Arm

Being a high school student-athlete takes considerable effort, time management, and determination. Two of Vernon Kokanee Swim Club’s Tier 2 training group are learning to do just that, and earning success both in the classroom and in the pool with their efforts.

Max Wright and Ellie Williamson, both Grade 8 students at W.L. Seaton Secondary, are among the top few with excellent practice attendance records in the group, and have established themselves as leaders of their lanes. A typical training week for the group includes 10 hours of swimming, before and after school practices, and 3 dryland sessions.

Williamson, and Wright, joined by 38 other Vernon Kokanee swimmers, competed at the annual Winter Regional A Champs swim meet in Salmon Arm. Each posted six personal best times over the course of the meet.

Both swimmers helped their mixed 13-14-year-old 200-metre freestyle relay team earn a podium spot, and each of them had an individual standout swim they worked hard to acheive over the past five-week training block, which also included their first experiences with high school exams.

Wright earned his first Age Group provincial time standard with a 2:51.67 in the 200m Individual Medley, and Williamson smashed through the 70-second 100-free barrier with a breakthrough swim of 1:07.59.

Other standout VKSC swimmers included:

* Jack Screen, 16, 100 per cent best times;

* Abbi Johnson, 15, achieved 100m Breaststroke Provincial standard;

* Emma Weslowski, 14, impressive 1:04 time drop on 200-breaststroke;

* Inara Whitefield, 12, outstanding effort resulting in big time improvements in 200-IM and 100-fly;

The Vernon Kokanee Swim Club finished as the first place team at the meet with a score of 552 points. Kelowna Aquajets were second at 494 points and Pentictons KISU Swim Club had 350 points.

Next up for Kokanee swimmers was the SwimBC Provincial Championships in Kamloops this past weekend.

