Vernon Kal Tire draws with Brown Benefits

In a game of two halves (aided by the downhill slope at MacDonald Park), Vernon Kal Tire and Kelowna’s Brown Benefits played to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Capri Insurance Okanagan Oldtimers 45+ Men’s Soccer League play at MacDonald Park.

Kal Tire controlled the first half and took the lead through Bryan Schenker’s shot to the bottom corner following a great feed from Clint Dickinson.

In the second half, the Brown took control and poured on the pressure. Kal Tire keeper Mike Moorlag made a couple of outstanding saves but couldn’t stop Steve Fagan’s 30-yard bomb that found the top corner.

Elsewhere:

MABUI 3 VERNON BOSMAN ACCOUNTING 0

Mabui had a strong passing game but was unable to score during the first half against a determined Bosman squad, and it looked like Bosman would take the lead in the second half, but an offside goal was called back allowing Mabui’s Jason Jennens to establish his dominance when he carefully slotted a low shot past Bosman’s keeper.

Roger Russell added to the lead when his shot fired at pace managed to squeeze its way through the hands of the keeper. Mabui completed its scoring with the play of the game when James White crossed a ball that was deftly headed by Doug Roth into Bosman’s net.

INTERIOR BEVERAGES 6 REAL JVL 4

Defence? What defence? Two teams erupt for 10 goals in a showdown of Kelowna squads.

IB opened up the scoring with two quick goals, but JVL battled back. After pressuring hard and hitting the crossbar twice, JVL scored a beauty and came to within one at half time. The battle didn’t end there, as every time IB scored, JVL would counter and come to within a goal. IB keeper David Gadd made a few clutch saves, and JVL keeper Jay Christensen kept the game close by saving several breakaways and a penalty shot.

Singles from Derek Moody and Sam Kimpian, doubles from Steve Frost and Chris Purnell help IB keep the lead, but a hat-trick from Rickard Branby and a single from Andy Woodward kept the game close.

SOCCER UNITED 6 R&B RENTED MULES 1

At Mission 10 in Kelowna, Soccer United scored the only goal of the half 20 minutes into the game when Mike Bertoia headed a chip pass over to Save Keteca at the far side, who deftly finished it. The Mules’ almost tied it up but were denied by the crossbar.

Pablo Ruiz-Santacruz cruised by a defender, drove to the net and calmly fired a low shot to double the lead. While United tried to penetrate the Mules’ back line, solid defending and goalkeeping kept the game close until a Mules player received a red card and put his team a man short.

Bertoia capitalized with four goals – some of which included a nicely placed shot from 20 yards out and a sliding tip into the net. He could have come away with five had he taken a first half penalty shot. Instead, an named United player that took the kick was either psyched out by the Rented Mules keeper’s positioning or else his vision was impaired due to his foggy goggles.

The Mules’ lone goal came from an indirect free kick when United’s substitute keeper and sponsor went to pick up a pass back from his defender. Despite his age, he still seems to be learning the rules. Michel Amoua chipped a shot over the wall and into the far side of the net, fooling the out of position keeper who was preoccupied protecting his handsome face, as he was crouched down and hiding behind the wall.

PENTICTON 3 MISSION CLEANERS 0

Penticton got off to a quick start and got two early goals to take control of the game. Mission Cleaners fought back and applied some pressure later but could not get the goal. Penticton scored a third late in the second half to seal the deal. Brad Farrell, Darryl Pace and Ben Cougy scored for the winners while Delano Duchek recorded the shutout.

