Vernon Jr. Vipers rely on Whitney in victory

Vernon Atom Development Tier 1 Jr. Vipers took gold at the Chase Brocnos PeeWee Rep Tourney over the weekend. (Submitted Photo)

Ethan Whitney was a rock in goal, and he got plenty of offensive support as the Vernon Valley Wood Remanufacturing Junior Vipers stopped the Salmon Arm Silvertips 9-1 in Okanagan Senior Atom C Development Hockey League action Saturday at the Priest Valley Arena.

Tylen Lewis and Cohen Hogberg led the Vipers with 2+1 each. Shanahan Gare had two goals, Aaron Teichroeb added 1+2 and Matthew Vranesic chipped in 1+1. Cameron Matile had the other goal set up by Jace Nemirsky.

On Sunday in Summerland, the ever-improving Vipers dropped a tough 3-2 decision to the hometown Jets, who overcame a late 1-0 deficit with three straight goals in a 2:23 span over the final 4:46.

Lewis scored eight seconds after the third goal to pull Vernon to within a goal, but Valley Wood could not get the equalizer. Vranesic snapped a scoreless game with 1:30 remaining in the second period. Whitney again was stellar in goal for the Vipers.

PEE WEE TIER 3

The Collard Financial Vipers had a great weekend at a tournament in Kamloops, finishing with a win, two ties and a loss against fierce competition.

Vernon opened with a 5-4 loss to the Salmon Arm Silvertips. Oliver Murray, with his first goal back from injured reserve, sparked his team with the first goal of the game. Dylan Salling with 1+1 led the vipers with points. Singles from Lyndon Carleton and Mark Johnson. Game MVP was goalie Kohen Molde with 44 saves on 48 shots. Vernon had 27 shots.

In the Saturday morning game, the Vipers played to a 2-2 tie with the host Kamloops Blazers. Goals to Sam Levesque and Johnson with an assist to Hannah Robertson. MVP of the game went to defenceman Cole Gartner. Shots 38-32 in favor of the Vipers with Brayden Rypkema in net.

The Saturday afternoon game, in the old Memorial arena, saw the Vipers ring up the Sicamous Eagles with an 11-2 win. Gartner sparked his team with 2+2, Levesque and Logan Andrew each scored twice while singles went to Kohen Pounder, Kai Maleniza (also had 2A), Carleton and Salling. MVP of the game went to Maddy Fick.

Missing the semi-finals by one point, the Vipers ended up playing the Penticton Vees in the Sunday morning match up of the fourth-place bracket. The gritty, physical game ended 2-2. There were 16 penalties in the contest, nine to the Vees. Vipers goals came from Carleton and Salling, with assists from Robertson and Levesque. MVP Maleniza stood out with his hustle and determination.

BANTAM TIER 3

Vernon Geotech Drilling Vipers fell 5-1 to the Winfield Bruins in their only contest of the weekend.

Trey Schober scored the only Vernon goal, set up by Brady Kuziw and Jack Laventure.

PEE WEE HOUSE

Vernon Fairfield Inn and Suites Broncos picked up three of a possible four points in North Okanagan Super League action.

The Broncos won an all-Vernon hotel battle, thumping the Marriott Lakers 13-4.

Ashton Rysen led the Broncos with three goals and two assists. Rowan Kwast and Tylan Hutton each added hat tricks, while Clayten Colmorgen added 1+1 and Jackson Klammer scored his first goal of the year on a pretty play in front of the Lakers net.

Fairfield Inn and Suites then tied the North Okanagan Knights 3-3 in a back-and-forth battle. Hutton scored twice with Kwast adding the other marker.

The Broncos’ defence put on a solid display led by Joshua Van Calsteren, Charlie McGinty, and Julia Walsh. Goalie Devin Peters was stellar in net, stopping 37 of 44 shots over the two games.

The Broncos now sit in the third place in the Super League standings with a record of 8-4-2 with two games remaining.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.