Vernon Impact blank VQA

They got beat by a team who provided appetizers after the game. What’s not to like about an early season loss?

Fresh is Best Impact defeated VQA 3-0 in North Okanagan Women’s Masters Soccer League action.

For VQA, Karen Benn was terrific in goal with lots of chatter for her defenders and took lots of chances. Lindsay Smith and Diana Embleton ran their hearts out on defence, stopping lots of oncoming Impact attacks.

Midfields Sasha Haddow, Amanda Swales, Brandi Rusk and Tania Willett were amazing with constant set up and ball placement up to the ever ready forwards of Carla Gibson, Angie Mendes, Ginger Nickoli and Jen Hatten.

Bad Knee Bears Vicki Ryan and Shelly Johnston were subs for the force.

Good spirit award went to Smith for the VQA and Lisa Boer for the Fresh is Best squad.

DR. LEE DENTAL 2 VERNON CHICK KICKERS 0

The ball was in the Chick Kickers’ end most of the first half with goalie Robyn Sherwood keeping them in the game. Sherwood made save after save with a firing squad of shots coming at her from Jacquie Charvet, Delinah Erbenich, Amber Maltman, Paula Brownlee, Jill Rintoul and Erin Scott of the floss side.

Erbenich finally broke the tie, taking a pass from center defender Kim Teichman just past the centre line and then danced thru the entire half and defensive line of the Kickers and then placing the ball into the far corner of the net past a rushing-out Sherwood. On the chances that the Chick Kickers had, they were stopped by Dr. Lee goalie Lisa Arrotta.

Chick Kickers came out with a mission with the start of the second half only to be stopped by a really good organized defensive line of Ronda Thomas, Cindy Worth, Teichman, Jennie Currie, Amber Maltman and Ally Makasoff. Dr. Lee did make it 2-0 on a great set play off a free kick where a Makasoff cross found the foot of an open Irene Arrotta just inside the 18 yard box, with a rushing out Sherwood, Arrotta flicked the ball over her head into the net.

It was a really good game with a great agenda set up by Dr. Lee’s first year coach Jason Roycroft.

TED UNITED 2 PLEASANT VALLEY DENTAL CONTROLLERS 1

The score was tied 0-0 at the half and then TED scored 10 minutes into the second half on a long shot from the right side that beat keeper Michele Wernicke.

Pleasant Valley Dental responded a few minutes later that started with a throw in from Elena Sookarow to forward Amy Shupe who made a short pass back to teammate Brittany Chase who beat her check to cross it to Tara Murray in the middle of the 18 yard box. Murray fed outside mid Marnie Brandle who finished with a lovely shot just inside the post to beat TED’s keeper.

Controllers’ defenders Karen Zupp, Jodi Peshko, Jenna Hunter, and sweeper Christyna Whieldon used their speed all night to shut down TED’s offensive plays.

Jenny Garnett was solid in centre mid to feed forwards Jen Sorochuk and Amy Shupe to create several scoring opportunities.

TED finally broke through the Controllers defence with about five minutes left in the match to score the winning goal.

Outside midfielder, Elena Sookarow, was named player with heart for Pleasant Valley Dental and the keeper for TED was named player with heart by Pleasant Valley Dental.