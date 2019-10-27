Vernon high school squads rolling into football showdown

Vernon quarterback Zack Smith and his Panthers teammates will look to run past the Fulton Maroons and clinch first place in the Interior AA Senior Varsity Football Conference when the city rivals clash Friday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. at Greater Vernon Athletics Park to close out the regular season. (Morning Star - file photo)

Each team on a roll. First place in the conference on the line.

More important: city bragging rights up for grabs.

The undefeated Vernon Panthers, ranked No. 1 in the BC AA rankings, close out their Interior Senior Varsity Football Conference play against their crosstown rivals, the Fulton Maroons, Friday. Game time is 7 p.m. at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

A win by the Panthers (3-0, 6-0 overall) will clinch the conference title. If Fulton (2-1 conference, 2-4 overall) can pull off the upset, the Maroons would be 3-1 in the conference and if the South Kamloops Titans take care of Kelowna’s Okanagan Mission Huskies, then three teams would be tied at 3-1.

READ MORE: Vernon Panthers blank city rivals Fulton Maroons

The Panthers enter the all-Vernon showdown having roughed up the Huskies 71-7 Friday at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna, while the Maroons went to Salmon Arm and shut out the Golds 28-0 for their second straight conference win.

Caden Danbrook caught three touchdown passes from quarterback Zack Smith, who threw for five majors on the evening.

Danbrook hooked up with Smith on touchdown catches of 24, 32 and two yards, and also added a fourth major on an 80-yard kick-off return. He finished with 103 yards on six catches.

Smith, who went 12-of-25 for 280 yards, also threw majors of 15 and seven yards to Ethan Greenan, and the Grade 11 tailback added another TD on a one-yard plunge to finish with three scores on just seven touches.

Vernon Grade 9 tailback Damon Froste stole the show in the second half, rushing for 129 yards on five carries, scoring touchdowns of 20 and 75 yards in the process.

Trent Charlton had the other major on a 75-yard catch from Smith.

The Maroons primed for the city showdown by going to Salmon Arm and blanking the Golds 23-0 (no details reported yet).

VSS beat Fulton 28-0 in an exhibition game Sept. 27 at GVAP.

